Free pet food for Covid affected pet parents

All a beneficiary has to do is sign up through Google Forms made available on the social media handles of Pedigree and Whiskas.

Dogs

To motivate people against abandoning their pets, pet food company MARS Petcare has launched a nation-wide campaign for pet dogs and cats, which is being aired on the social media handles of brands Pedigree and Whiskas’. 

Ganesh Ramani, GM,  MARS Petcare
 spokesperson

Through this campaign, MARS Petcare is providing a sufficient supply of Pedigree or Whiskas products free of cost for 14 days to pet parents who have tested positive.

All a beneficiary has to do is sign up through Google Forms made available on the social media handles of Pedigree and Whiskas.

Celebrity dog lover Sanjana Sanghi is also promoting the campaign through her social media handles. 

“The whole country is passing through a very difficult phase. In this tough scenario, we are trying to help those pet parents who have tested positive for Covid-19 to get through the chaos and provide proper nutrition to their pets at proper intervals by distributing manufactured pet food to them,” says Ganesh Ramani, General Manager, MARS Petcare spokesperson.

“We believe in creating a better world for these furry voiceless human companions by working towards their good health and well-being,” he adds. 

The campaign, which started in Mumbai and Hyderabad last week, has helped 20 dog parents and three cat parents so far.

“We basically give 3-6 kg of dry products per pet, which is sufficient for 14 days,” says Ramani, adding that the idea germinated last year when many pets were abandoned by their owners who feared transmission of the virus through them.

“The situation is not as grave as last time this year. But there have been some cases wherein the primary caretaker has either been hospitalised or passed away, wherein we are trying to rope in NGOs working in this area. Otherwise, it is totally our project,” says Ramani. 

 To seek help for your pet: 

@pedigree_india — https://www.instagram.com/pedigree_india/

@whiskasindia — https://instagram.com/whiskasindia?utm_medium=copy_link

