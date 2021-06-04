STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
IGI gets green airport recognition for environmentally sustainable initiatives

Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport has been bestowed green airport recognition by the Airports Council International (ACI)-Asia for its environmentally sustainable initiatives.

A plane lands at IGI Airport as others stand parked during Unlock 2 in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport has been bestowed green airport recognition by the Airports Council International (ACI)-Asia for its environmentally sustainable initiatives. The airport, operated by Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL)—a GMR Group led consortium, has been awarded platinum recognition in the over 25 Million Passengers Per Annum (MPPA) category.

ACI’s Green Airports Recognition programme promotes environmental best practices to minimize the aviation industry’s impact on the environment and recognizes ACI Asia-Pacific members for outstanding environmental initiatives and projects.

“The program’s objective is to promote environmental best practices to minimize aviation’s impact on the environment and to recognize airport members who have outstanding accomplishments in their environmental projects. Each year, a different theme is chosen from the environmental aspects and the theme for 2021 was Air Quality Management specifically emphasizing the benefit of local air quality management,” said a statement issued by DIAL.

The award was decided by a distinguished global panel that highly praised DIAL’s green taxiing initiatives at IGI airport based on TaxiBots.

This is the fifth consecutive year where DIAL has been awarded for its sustainable initiatives. The use of TaxiBot has helped in reducing around 532 tonnes of Carbon at the airport.

It also helped airlines in saving around 2,14,000 litres of aviation turbine fuel (ATF).

Responding to the development, DIAL CEO Videh Kumar Jaipuriar said, “Delhi is one of the most sustainable airports globally and working continuously towards its objective of becoming a “net-zero carbon emission airport” by 2030. I would like to congratulate all our team members, and stakeholders on this commendable achievement, and look forward to the continued contributions and collaboration in making Delhi airport a sustainable aviation hub.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
