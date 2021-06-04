STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
No Covaxin stock in Delhi for any age group from Sunday: AAP MLA Atishi

During her daily vaccination bulletin, Atishi said that the Delhi government had about 10,000 Covaxin shots till Friday morning.

Published: 04th June 2021 08:24 PM

AAP member Atishi

AAP MLA Atishi (File photo| EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: AAP MLA Atishi said on Friday that it has been 12 days since the stock of Covaxin was over for the 18-44 age group and now Delhi will run out of vaccine supply for the 45-plus category by Sunday.

"We have about six lakh doses for the 45-plus group, majority of which are Covishield. We think most of the stock of 10,000 Covaxin shots must be over by today evening. We are estimating that most of our centres that were administering Covaxin will be shut from tomorrow," she said.

"And by the day after tomorrow (Sunday), Covaxin will not be available at any centre," the AAP MLA added.

According to official data released by the Delhi government, it had 11,290 Covaxin shots, 5,87,760 Covishield shots available for the 45-plus age group till Friday morning.

The national capital administered 53,018 vaccine doses on Thursday, out of which the first dose was given to 37,747 people and 15,271 people received the second dose.

"The Covishield stock for the 45-plus age group will last us 28 days," Atishi said.

She added that those who were administered the first dose of Covaxin a month ago will need the second dose in two weeks.

"It's an urgent requirement to replenish the stock of Covaxin in Delhi. We request the Centre to supply the vaccine.

We will require as many Covaxin doses as we had a month before so we can vaccinate those who need it for the second dose," Atishi said.

"Delhi can't do with five lakh vaccines, we need 50 lakh vaccines in the month of June," she added.

