STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

HC steps in as kin demand CBI probe into COVID patient deaths in Jaipur Golden Hospital

A single judge bench of Justice Rekha Palli has sought response from the authorities and posted the matter for hearing on August 28. 

Published: 05th June 2021 03:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th June 2021 07:40 AM   |  A+A-

A worker moves empty oxygen cylinders for refilling at a gas supplier facility in Srinagar

Representational Image. (Photo | AP)

By Somrita Ghosh
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Delhi High Court on Friday issued notices to the Centre and the Delhi government over a plea seeking CBI probe into the deaths of over 20 Covid patients on the intervening night of April 23 and 24 at the Jaipur Golden Hospital in the city.

A single judge bench of Justice Rekha Palli has sought response from the authorities and posted the matter for hearing on August 28. 

The court also asked the Delhi government what it was doing to take care of the families who have lost earning members or orphaned children.

The Delhi government’s lawyer said there are some schemes in place for welfare or counselling of such families and sought time to place the same on record.

Last month, a Delhi government-constituted enquiry committee had claimed that 20 patients died on April 23-24 due to pre-existing comorbidities and another patient due to lack of specific medicines.

The panel had rejected allegations of lack of medical oxygen as the reason for the deaths.

The petitioners stated that the cause of death of the victims has been mentioned as respiratory failure by the doctors for the reason that proper oxygen supply was not given to the deceased on time.

The plea moved by the relatives of some victims also sought seizure of important records and CCTV footage besides provision for compensation. Families of eight among 21 victims have moved the court. 

“That failure to provide adequate oxygen to family members of the petitioners in spite of having knowledge that shortage of oxygen would cause their death, the respondents herein are not only liable to pay compensation to the families of the deceased victims but they are also liable to be prosecuted for culpable homicide under 304 IPC and thus, strict action must be taken against them,” the plea read.

Gaurav Gera, a resident of Adarsh Nagar, said that the doctors had told him that his father was doing well and would be discharged in two-three days.

“The doctors said he was doing the best amongst everyone admitted in that ward. We were told his SPO2 was 99 and then suddenly on April 24, we were called upon to say he died. If oxygen was the issue, why didn’t the hospital alert us in time? We could have made some arrangements. If families can spend lakhs for Remdesivir, then oxygen cylinders were still easier to fetch,” he said.

Navya Awasthi, who lost her mother, said, “We think it is the right step. It gives us confidence that we are being heard and that justice will prevail.”

Timeline

April 3-23 
Covid-affected relatives of petitioners admitted. Most of the patients were recovering and the families were informed that they are stable

April 23-24
There was a shortage of medical oxygen in the hospital. Many patients started making calls to their families informing them about the shortage. Twenty one patients, most of whom were admitted in the critical care unit, died that night

April 24
The matter was mentioned in the HC and the counsel for the hospital submitted before court that 21 patients have lost their lives due to shortage of oxygen. Deep Baluja, the director of Jaipur Golden Hospital had made statements to the media that the oxygen supply at the hospital was over at 10:00 PM and the patients could not survive

April 27
HC directed Delhi govt to file a report with regard to particulars of deaths including number and reasons for the same

April 28
Principal Secretary, Health Dept, Delhi govt constituted a three-member committee to examine the case sheets of all patients and determine the cause of deaths

May 2
As per the report, 20 patients lost their lives due to pre-existing conditions and one due to lack of specific medicines. The committee claimed that the patients were receiving some form of oxygen therapy and ventilatory support and there was no mention of shortage of oxygen in any of the case sheets though the reason of death in all 21 cases was mentioned as respiratory failure in the proforma submitted by the hospital

June 4
HC issues notice on plea seeking CBI probe in to the deaths

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi High Court CBI Jaipur Golden Hospital
India Matters
Covishield vaccine (L) and Covaxin (R) (Photos | EPS)
Covishield produced more antibodies than Covaxin, says preliminary study
Skin experts, who are seeing post-Covid patients, say cases of herpes zoster are being reported more than herpes from HSV. (File Photo)
Herpes, hair fall, nail issues: Doctors caution about post-Covid dermatological problems
Twitter Logo (Photo | AP)
Sorry, there can be no Twitter Republic
The BSP’s declining fortunes in UP are also apparent in the assembly elections. (File Photo | PTI)
Dalit parties head towards slow death across states including UP, Maharashtra

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India records over 1 lakh coronavirus cases, lowest in 61 days
A health expert examines test reports of a patient to detect black fungus. (File Photo)
Black, white and yellow fungal infections, explained | Doctors on Covid 19
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp