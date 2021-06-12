STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Five showrooms damaged after fire breaks out in Delhi's Lajpat Nagar market

The Delhi fire brigade has rushed 30 fire engines to the spot and firefighting operations are underway.

Published: 12th June 2021 01:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th June 2021 03:19 PM   |  A+A-

Fire officials trying to control fire at Central Market in Lajpat Nagar

Fire officials trying to control fire at Central Market in Lajpat Nagar in Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Five showrooms were damaged in a fire that broke out in a market area here on Saturday morning, officials said, adding no injuries were reported.

The incident took place in south Delhi's Lajpat Nagar Central Market area, they said.

According to the fire department, a call about the blaze was received around 10.20 am, following which 16 fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

"When fire tenders reached the spot, four showrooms were on fire and later (the blaze) spread to the fifth shop. It must have started early morning in one of the shops and then spread to the rest," Delhi Fire Service Director Atul Garg said, adding its origin and cause were unknown.

He said the firemen were able to prevent the blaze from spreading further with a timely response to the call.

"Our firemen showed great presence of mind and saved the fire from spreading to the residential areas behind the showrooms," Garg said the operation to douse the blaze began from a lane between the rear gates of the showrooms to residential quarters.

A total of 30 fire tenders and over 100 firefighters were on the spot to bring the fire under control, he said.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted: "I am constantly monitoring the situation and in constant touch with the fire department officials."

