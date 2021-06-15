STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Housing societies can set up electric vehicles charging points, says Delhi government

The decision was taken during a meeting of the Delhi government’s Charging Infrastructure Working Group chaired by Jasmine Shah, vice chairman of Dialogue and Development Commission.

Published: 15th June 2021 06:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th June 2021 07:48 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi government has approved a single-window process for quick and efficient installation of electric vehicle chargers at private and semi-public places. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government on Monday approved a single-window facility to facilitate the rapid expansion of charging infrastructure for electric vehicles (EV) at private and semi-public places such as apartments, group housing societies, hospitals, malls and theatres in the national capital. 

The decision was taken during a meeting of the Delhi government’s Charging Infrastructure Working Group chaired by Jasmine Shah, vice chairman of Dialogue and Development Commission.

“The Delhi govt has approved an innovative, single-window process for quick and efficient installation of EV chargers. This is in response to requests we have been receiving especially from apartment societies, RWAs, mall owners among others,” Shah said.    

“Delhi will soon be the only city in the world where anyone can get an EV charger installed and get government subsidy by making a single phone call or applying online,” he said.    

The power discoms will empanel vendors for installation of two slow charging standards (Light EV AC and AC 001) and one fast-charging standard (DC 001), and providing Delhi government subsidy to the consumer and meter installation based on EV tariff, said an official statement.

Sajid Mubashir, who heads the Union government’s committee on EV charging standards, apprised the working group on the status of low-cost AC and DC charger standards for light electric vehicles.  

He said the standards are in the final stages of approval with the prototypes ready for deployment and that the upcoming low-cost smart AC chargers for EVs will cost as little as Rs 3,500 when commercially produced, the statement said. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
electric vehicles Dialogue and Development Commission Charging Infrastructure Working Group
India Matters
Technicians prepare Pfizer vaccines at the newly opened COVID-19 Vaccination Centre in Sydney, Australia. (Photo | AP)
COVID Think Tank | How did we make vaccines so fast?
Representational Image. (File | AP)
Delta plus: New Covid variant identified, experts say no cause of concern for now
Health workers give sanitiser to a boy after collecting his swab sample in Bengaluru. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
COVID Think Tank | Why India needs to be prepared for a COVID-19 third wave
The nuclear-capable 'Ghaznavi' missile of Pakistan. (Photo | Twitter @WarsontheBrink)
India, China, Pakistan appear to be expanding their nuclear arsenals: SIPRI study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former Indian skipper Rahul Dravid (Photo | AP)


Rahul Dravid will be coaching the Indian team in Sri Lanka: BCCI Secretary Jay Shah

A health worker collects swab samples of a man in Bengaluru on Wednesday. The city reported 2,395 fresh Covid-19 cases. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Delta plus: New Covid variant identified, experts say no cause of concern for now
Gallery
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
Kasper Schmeichel (R) and Simon Kjaer (C) comfort Sabrina Kvist Jensen, partner of teammate Christian Eriksen, after he collapsed on the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Tears, prayers and unity: Emotional pictures from Copenhagen after Denmark's Christian Eriksen collapsed during Euro Cup match 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp