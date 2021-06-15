Housing societies can set up electric vehicles charging points, says Delhi government

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government on Monday approved a single-window facility to facilitate the rapid expansion of charging infrastructure for electric vehicles (EV) at private and semi-public places such as apartments, group housing societies, hospitals, malls and theatres in the national capital.

The decision was taken during a meeting of the Delhi government’s Charging Infrastructure Working Group chaired by Jasmine Shah, vice chairman of Dialogue and Development Commission.

“The Delhi govt has approved an innovative, single-window process for quick and efficient installation of EV chargers. This is in response to requests we have been receiving especially from apartment societies, RWAs, mall owners among others,” Shah said.

“Delhi will soon be the only city in the world where anyone can get an EV charger installed and get government subsidy by making a single phone call or applying online,” he said.

The power discoms will empanel vendors for installation of two slow charging standards (Light EV AC and AC 001) and one fast-charging standard (DC 001), and providing Delhi government subsidy to the consumer and meter installation based on EV tariff, said an official statement.

Sajid Mubashir, who heads the Union government’s committee on EV charging standards, apprised the working group on the status of low-cost AC and DC charger standards for light electric vehicles.

He said the standards are in the final stages of approval with the prototypes ready for deployment and that the upcoming low-cost smart AC chargers for EVs will cost as little as Rs 3,500 when commercially produced, the statement said.