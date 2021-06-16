STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Virtual Labs for School Kids

The partnership will enable schools and science students to continue with the crucial laboratory work virtually even if the institutions themselves remain closed.

Published: 16th June 2021 01:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th June 2021 05:48 PM   |  A+A-

Fliplearn gives students a means of accessing laboratory assignments which have so far been out of reach due to lockdowns and no access to physical labs.

By Shantanu David 
Express News Service

Even as teachers, students and parents remain in flux as to the future of education in the face of a still unabated pandemic, Gurugram-based Fliplearn, an award winning edtech plat form, has just announced a partnership with ScholARlab Innovations, a Pune-based edtech start-up that is working on practical learning and innovation among STEM students with their experiential learning lab called ScholAR. The partnership will enable schools and science students to continue with the crucial laboratory work virtually even if the institutions themselves remain closed.

Speaking on the collaboration, Divya Lal, Managing Director, Fliplearn, notes “Our partnership with ScholARlab Innovations is a means of deepening our engagement with students and schools as we try and ameliorate the disruption in education delivery during the pandemic.”

Over the course of the last one year, over 400 schools and four lakh students have been using Fliplearn. With the addition of ScholAR, Fliplearn gives students a means of accessing laboratory assignments which have so far been out of reach due to lockdowns and no access to physical labs.

“ScholARlab Innovations’s proprietary science lab platform fills in a gap that was crucially underserved,” noted Lal, adding “With this association, every Fliplearn Edge student and school can now experience real life practicals online and complete the syllabus requirements virtually.”

Balaji Venkataraman, CEO of Scholarlab, says, “Our thought processes are aligned with Fliplearn in terms of bringing the best-in-class edtech solutions to maximise learning outcomes. We are extremely excited to support Fliplearn in markets in India as well as globally.”

Experiments in ScholAR are called ‘Simulations’ and are designed to capture the imagination of young minds. The content is a broad collective of science experiments and is designed for teachers and students between grades six to 12. The virtual lab product looks to persuade the budding scientists to explore, experience by doing things themselves; and thereby spark critical thinking and higher order thinking aspects in them.

“We believe that ‘learning by doing’ creates the best impact to the learning process — and have therefore attempted to supercharge experiential learning with ScholAR, ” concludes Venkataraman.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo smiles during a team training session at the Ferenc Puskas stadium in Budapest, Monday, June 14, 2021. (Photo | AP)
Cristiano Ronaldo's pre-match move sends Coca-Cola's market valuation down by $4 billion
For representational purpose. (File Photo | AP)
Most drugs for treating adult Covid patients not recommended for kids: Government guidelines
Even in the second wave when the infection is spreading faster among family members, the proportion of death based on gender remains almost similar to the first wave. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav)
COVID Think Tank | Have we made things worse after first wave?
A volunteer checks an oxygen concentrator machine.
COVID Think Tank | We needed logistics like FedEx, Amazon: Ved Arya

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The elephant that fell into the open well at a farmland in a tribal colony in Kerala's Pinavoorkudi. (Photo | Express)
WATCH | Straying wild Kerala elephant falls in well, gets rescued later
Representational image (File photo | PTI)
Maharashtra records over 9000+ new cases, 1000+ from yesterday
Gallery
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
Kasper Schmeichel (R) and Simon Kjaer (C) comfort Sabrina Kvist Jensen, partner of teammate Christian Eriksen, after he collapsed on the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Tears, prayers and unity: Emotional pictures from Copenhagen after Denmark's Christian Eriksen collapsed during Euro Cup match 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp