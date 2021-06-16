Virtual Labs for School Kids

Shantanu David By

Express News Service

Even as teachers, students and parents remain in flux as to the future of education in the face of a still unabated pandemic, Gurugram-based Fliplearn, an award winning edtech plat form, has just announced a partnership with ScholARlab Innovations, a Pune-based edtech start-up that is working on practical learning and innovation among STEM students with their experiential learning lab called ScholAR. The partnership will enable schools and science students to continue with the crucial laboratory work virtually even if the institutions themselves remain closed.

Speaking on the collaboration, Divya Lal, Managing Director, Fliplearn, notes “Our partnership with ScholARlab Innovations is a means of deepening our engagement with students and schools as we try and ameliorate the disruption in education delivery during the pandemic.”

Over the course of the last one year, over 400 schools and four lakh students have been using Fliplearn. With the addition of ScholAR, Fliplearn gives students a means of accessing laboratory assignments which have so far been out of reach due to lockdowns and no access to physical labs.

“ScholARlab Innovations’s proprietary science lab platform fills in a gap that was crucially underserved,” noted Lal, adding “With this association, every Fliplearn Edge student and school can now experience real life practicals online and complete the syllabus requirements virtually.”

Balaji Venkataraman, CEO of Scholarlab, says, “Our thought processes are aligned with Fliplearn in terms of bringing the best-in-class edtech solutions to maximise learning outcomes. We are extremely excited to support Fliplearn in markets in India as well as globally.”

Experiments in ScholAR are called ‘Simulations’ and are designed to capture the imagination of young minds. The content is a broad collective of science experiments and is designed for teachers and students between grades six to 12. The virtual lab product looks to persuade the budding scientists to explore, experience by doing things themselves; and thereby spark critical thinking and higher order thinking aspects in them.

“We believe that ‘learning by doing’ creates the best impact to the learning process — and have therefore attempted to supercharge experiential learning with ScholAR, ” concludes Venkataraman.