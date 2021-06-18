'Jab, only then we’ll meet/date/marry?': Delhiites divided on vaccination as criteria for selecting life partner

Rajkumari Sharma Tankha By

Express News Service

While it turns out that the ‘vaccinated bride seeks vaccinated groom’ ad was actually created by a community pharmacist Savio Figueiredo from Aldona, Goa, in a bid to encourage people to take the shot, it has also made parents looking for a matrimonial alliance for their sons and daughters actually seek that.

“Now that we know Corona is not going to go anytime soon, might as well put vaccination as a criteria for a match,” says Hemlata Arora, a resident of Punjabi Bagh.

“Aren’t corporates asking their staff members to get a vaccination proof before they resume work at office? So what’s wrong if I am seeking a vaccinated groom for my daughter?” she asks.

In agreement is Shreya Kaura, 22, a resident of Shalimar Bagh, who has got both the shots.

“I won’t ask a man at the first meeting whether he’s vaccinated, but it definitely figures in my list of priorities. If I really like a person, and want to take it further, I would insist he takes the jab,” says Kaura.

In fact, 45 per cent women on the dating app OkCupid say that they would cancel a date in case their potential partner is opposed to the idea of taking a vaccine shot.

The profile bios on the app have seen a huge 763 per cent increase between March and June 2021 in conversations around Covid-19 vaccines by daters while seeking a match.

Recently, the app released an ‘I’m Vaccinated’ profile badge that lets daters announce their vaccination status on their profile and also join the vaccinated stack to help them match with those who have taken the jab.

Activated by declaring one’s vaccination status on the app, the ‘I am vaccinated’ badge appears in-profile, and is expected to result in a 35 per cent increase in match rate with those who are either vaccinated or getting vaccinated soon.

“We felt this was our responsibility to help daters who have been vaccinated or want to, to get the vaccine match with others who believe the same as it is a matter of health and safety,” says Anukool Kumar, Marketing Director, OkCupid.

“For others, who have not had a chance to get vaccinated yet but are open to it, we will provide medically verified information on okcupid.knowthevaccine.com, to encourage them to get the jab,” he adds.

But then not everyone is on the same page.

“We need a good match from a well-educated decent family, Vaccine toh hum lagwa lenge,” says Gurugram resident Sanjay Chhibber adding that his daughter has already got her first dose of vaccine.

Agrees Dr Ajmer Kuhar of Pitampura: “If the guy is not vaccinated, we will do the needful.”

“How can this be a pre-condition to marriage?” asks Kavita Singh, a resident of Vasant Kunj, adding in the same vein, “But, once the match is fixed, we will surely advise the bride to get the jab, if she has not already.”

So, whether it is before fixing an alliance or after it, vaccination is a hot talk-point among people of marriageable age, and their parents.

As Kalkaji resident Bhanu Pratap Singh says, “Youngsters know what to do. Unless they are politically motivated against vaccines, they will go in for it.”

