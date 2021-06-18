Owner of Delhi's 'Baba ka Dhaba' attempts suicide over financial loss, hospitalised

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The owner of south Delhi's 'Baba ka Dhaba', Kanta Prasad attempted suicide on Thursday and has been admitted to the Safdarjung Hospital, police said on Friday.

According to officials, the 81-year-old attempted suicide over financial loss occured in the new restaurant which he had opened in December last year.

"On Thursday at 11. 15 pm, information was received from the Safdarjung Hospital that Prasad was admitted there. Police reached the hospital and collected MLC (medico-legal case) which mentions the intake of alcohol and sleeping pills as the cause of unconsciousness," Deputy Commissioner of Police (south) Atul Kumar Thakur said.

Police said Prasad's wife informed that her husband was depressed over the financial losses due to lockdown.

The statement of Prasad's son Karan was also recorded. He said his father consumed alcohol with sleeping pills, the police said, adding that further inquiry is underway.

Prasad shot into the limelight last year when a video of him tearfully talking about the lack of customers at his eatery and his financial woes went viral.

He later got support and donation from people across the country and with that he opened a restaurant but he had to close it down due to lockdown as the new place cost him around Rs 1 lakh while he managed to earn only around only Rs 30,000.

After closing down the restaurant, he started his business back in his old roadside Dhaba in Malviya Nagar, said police.

The video was shot and uploaded by YouTuber Gaurav Wasan. Later, the octogenarian filed a complaint against Wasan for alleged misappropriation of funds raised through donations.

Recently, Prasad returned to his 'dhaba' and apologised to Wasan. The YouTuber visited Prasad and accepted his apology.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)

(With PTI inputs)