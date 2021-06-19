STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Security guard impersonates Army man to impress women in Delhi, held

On Friday around 3 pm, the accused was arrested near Archana Red Light, Greater Kailash 1, they said, adding he was in the area to meet a date.

Published: 19th June 2021 03:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th June 2021 03:27 PM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs, Arrest

For representational purposes

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A 40-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly impersonating an army officer to impress women on social media, police said on Saturday.

The accused, Dilip Kumar, a resident of Sainik Enclave, Mohan Garden, works as a security guard at a school, they said.

On Friday around 3 pm, the accused was arrested near Archana Red Light, Greater Kailash 1, they said, adding he was in the area to meet a date.

"He was in army uniform. One fake army ID card and one mobile phone were seized from him," Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), South, Atul Kumar Thakur said.

The accused told police that he posed as Captain Shekhar of the Indian Army to impress women on social media.

On examination of the mobile phone, it was found that he was a member of several WhatsApp groups and had made video calls to international numbers as well, the DCP said, adding his links abroad were being examined.

A case under relevant sections of the law has been registered against him.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi fraud
India Matters
In India now, two vaccines are in use: Covishield and Covaxin. (File Photo | AP)
Third dose of Covid vaccine — for whom, when and which jab?
Tourists visiting Taj Mahal in Agra seen without wearing masks. (Photo I ANI)
Test-track-treat and vaccinate: States told to ensure 'carefully calibrated' unlock
Flu shots can reduce Covid infection in children: Doctors
: A senior citizen receives COVID-19 vaccine at JB Nagar, in Mumbai. (Photo | ANI)
Part of Maharashtra reports more Covid cases despite highest vaccination

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Legendary Indian sprinter Milkha Singh (Photo | AFP)
Milkha Singh: An unmatchable romance with a near podium miss in 1960 Rome Olympics
Teachers assigned on Covid duty in Bengaluru. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
India logs lowest deaths in 61 days | Doctors Protest | 3rd Wave | Covid -19 Updates
Gallery
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
Kasper Schmeichel (R) and Simon Kjaer (C) comfort Sabrina Kvist Jensen, partner of teammate Christian Eriksen, after he collapsed on the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Tears, prayers and unity: Emotional pictures from Copenhagen after Denmark's Christian Eriksen collapsed during Euro Cup match 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp