STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Upcoming Delhi Sports University will offer degrees including PhD, says Sisodia

Stating that the varsity will be a unique institution in the world of sports, Sisodia said the institution will confer degrees up to the PhD level.

Published: 19th June 2021 03:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th June 2021 08:25 AM   |  A+A-

Deputy CM Manish Sisodia chairs a meeting on sports university. (Photo | Twitter)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Friday held a review meeting on the proposed Delhi Sports University and said the upcoming sports varsity will be a first of its kind in the country.

“Through Delhi Sports University, our vision is to train and prepare sportspersons who shall bring home 50 gold medals from the Olympics. The university will make India proud in the field of sports, globally. It will have worldclass facilities and provide exceptional training to budding sportspersons,” he said.

Stating that the varsity will be a unique institution in the world of sports, Sisodia said the institution will confer degrees up to the PhD level.

“Till now, irrespective of the accolades they win in sports, sportspersons needed to choose another discipline to get an academic degree. Otherwise, applying for a job becomes difficult for them. Now, sportspersons will not need a degree in any other discipline. They shall be conferred degrees based on their sporting performance,” said Sisodia.

A team is working on the course structures at different levels, after due consideration of various sports, said officials.

“Delhi government is committed to making sports training and education multidimensional so that sportspersons have varied employment opportunities. It will also provide a boost to people’s health and wellbeing,” the officials further said.

Graduate in your own sports field: Minister

Once the university is set up, sportspersons won’t need to struggle to get a degree in  other disciplines.

They shall be conferred degrees based on their sporting performance, said Delhi’s eduction minister.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Manish Sisodia Delhi Sports University
India Matters
In India now, two vaccines are in use: Covishield and Covaxin. (File Photo | AP)
Third dose of Covid vaccine — for whom, when and which jab?
Tourists visiting Taj Mahal in Agra seen without wearing masks. (Photo I ANI)
Test-track-treat and vaccinate: States told to ensure 'carefully calibrated' unlock
Flu shots can reduce Covid infection in children: Doctors
: A senior citizen receives COVID-19 vaccine at JB Nagar, in Mumbai. (Photo | ANI)
Part of Maharashtra reports more Covid cases despite highest vaccination

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Legendary Indian sprinter Milkha Singh (Photo | AFP)
Milkha Singh: An unmatchable romance with a near podium miss in 1960 Rome Olympics
Teachers assigned on Covid duty in Bengaluru. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
India logs lowest deaths in 61 days | Doctors Protest | 3rd Wave | Covid -19 Updates
Gallery
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
Kasper Schmeichel (R) and Simon Kjaer (C) comfort Sabrina Kvist Jensen, partner of teammate Christian Eriksen, after he collapsed on the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Tears, prayers and unity: Emotional pictures from Copenhagen after Denmark's Christian Eriksen collapsed during Euro Cup match 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp