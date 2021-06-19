Upcoming Delhi Sports University will offer degrees including PhD, says Sisodia

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Friday held a review meeting on the proposed Delhi Sports University and said the upcoming sports varsity will be a first of its kind in the country.

“Through Delhi Sports University, our vision is to train and prepare sportspersons who shall bring home 50 gold medals from the Olympics. The university will make India proud in the field of sports, globally. It will have worldclass facilities and provide exceptional training to budding sportspersons,” he said.

Stating that the varsity will be a unique institution in the world of sports, Sisodia said the institution will confer degrees up to the PhD level.

“Till now, irrespective of the accolades they win in sports, sportspersons needed to choose another discipline to get an academic degree. Otherwise, applying for a job becomes difficult for them. Now, sportspersons will not need a degree in any other discipline. They shall be conferred degrees based on their sporting performance,” said Sisodia.

A team is working on the course structures at different levels, after due consideration of various sports, said officials.

“Delhi government is committed to making sports training and education multidimensional so that sportspersons have varied employment opportunities. It will also provide a boost to people’s health and wellbeing,” the officials further said.

Graduate in your own sports field: Minister

