STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Delhi-NCR's tallest monopole to come up near Sarai Kale Khan rapid rail station

The upgraded monopoles will be up to 62 meters high and a total of seven monopoles will be installed here.

Published: 20th June 2021 11:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th June 2021 11:52 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi's tallest monopole near Sarai Kale Khan RRTS station

Delhi's tallest monopole near Sarai Kale Khan RRTS station. (Photo| EPS)

By Gayathri Mani
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The tallest monopole in Delhi-NCR will come up at Sarai Kale Khan. The 62-metre-high High Tension Electricity Transmission Tower will be constructed on the Rapid Rail Transit System (RRTS) corridor being built by the National Capital Regional Transport Corporation (NCRTC).

"The upcoming RRTS corridor is crossing over the Barapula flyover after the Sarai Kale Khan station. There is a need to increase the height of the existing high tension power lines, which belong to Delhi Transco Limited, around the corridor so that there is no problem in the construction of RRTS viaduct and subsequent operations of RRTS train. Thus, the height of monopoles will be very high," said a senior NCRTC official. The upgraded monopoles will be up to 62 meters high and a total of seven monopoles will be installed here.

While other electric transmission towers (with wide bases) occupy a lot of space, these monopoles will occupy only 25 square meters of ground space, said the official. "These towers are 56 tonnes in weight and two heavy cranes of 300 and 500 tonnes will be used to install them. This will enable EHT lines to be kept at a safe height from the RRTS corridor. NCRTC has designed a special monopole for this which gives more height to the EHT wires by being installed in less space," said the senior official.

According to NCRTC, the transferring of the EH T lines will give an improved infrastructure to the citizens for a long time. NCRTC has listed the transfer of 43 EHT lines of electricity for RRTS between Delhi to Meerut in collaboration with various departments including Delhi Transco, BSES and others. Out of these, 32 have been transferred.

"Most of these are decades old lines whose transfer is a very difficult task. But by using state-of-the-art technology and rarely used techniques, the work is being completed with minimum interruption in power supply. Apart from the above EHT lines, distribution lines of electricity up to 33 kV are also being shifted parallel to the entire RRTS corridor, which belongs to departments like BSES and PVVNL," said the official.

The official said that these new power distribution lines are more reliable and the lines which were single circuit are being converted into a double circuit. "This allows the power supply to continue via another circuit even if one circuit trips," said the official.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
NCR Transport Corporation Sarai Kale Khan Delhi NCR NCR monopole Sarai Kale Khan RRTS
India Matters
In India now, two vaccines are in use: Covishield and Covaxin. (File Photo | AP)
Third dose of Covid vaccine — for whom, when and which jab?
Tourists visiting Taj Mahal in Agra seen without wearing masks. (Photo I ANI)
Test-track-treat and vaccinate: States told to ensure 'carefully calibrated' unlock
Flu shots can reduce Covid infection in children: Doctors
: A senior citizen receives COVID-19 vaccine at JB Nagar, in Mumbai. (Photo | ANI)
Part of Maharashtra reports more Covid cases despite highest vaccination

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Legendary Indian sprinter Milkha Singh (Photo | AFP)
Milkha Singh: An unmatchable romance with a near podium miss in 1960 Rome Olympics
Teachers assigned on Covid duty in Bengaluru. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
India logs lowest deaths in 61 days | Doctors Protest | 3rd Wave | Covid -19 Updates
Gallery
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
Kasper Schmeichel (R) and Simon Kjaer (C) comfort Sabrina Kvist Jensen, partner of teammate Christian Eriksen, after he collapsed on the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Tears, prayers and unity: Emotional pictures from Copenhagen after Denmark's Christian Eriksen collapsed during Euro Cup match 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp