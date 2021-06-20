Delhi-NCR's tallest monopole to come up near Sarai Kale Khan rapid rail station

Gayathri Mani By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The tallest monopole in Delhi-NCR will come up at Sarai Kale Khan. The 62-metre-high High Tension Electricity Transmission Tower will be constructed on the Rapid Rail Transit System (RRTS) corridor being built by the National Capital Regional Transport Corporation (NCRTC).

"The upcoming RRTS corridor is crossing over the Barapula flyover after the Sarai Kale Khan station. There is a need to increase the height of the existing high tension power lines, which belong to Delhi Transco Limited, around the corridor so that there is no problem in the construction of RRTS viaduct and subsequent operations of RRTS train. Thus, the height of monopoles will be very high," said a senior NCRTC official. The upgraded monopoles will be up to 62 meters high and a total of seven monopoles will be installed here.

While other electric transmission towers (with wide bases) occupy a lot of space, these monopoles will occupy only 25 square meters of ground space, said the official. "These towers are 56 tonnes in weight and two heavy cranes of 300 and 500 tonnes will be used to install them. This will enable EHT lines to be kept at a safe height from the RRTS corridor. NCRTC has designed a special monopole for this which gives more height to the EHT wires by being installed in less space," said the senior official.

According to NCRTC, the transferring of the EH T lines will give an improved infrastructure to the citizens for a long time. NCRTC has listed the transfer of 43 EHT lines of electricity for RRTS between Delhi to Meerut in collaboration with various departments including Delhi Transco, BSES and others. Out of these, 32 have been transferred.

"Most of these are decades old lines whose transfer is a very difficult task. But by using state-of-the-art technology and rarely used techniques, the work is being completed with minimum interruption in power supply. Apart from the above EHT lines, distribution lines of electricity up to 33 kV are also being shifted parallel to the entire RRTS corridor, which belongs to departments like BSES and PVVNL," said the official.

The official said that these new power distribution lines are more reliable and the lines which were single circuit are being converted into a double circuit. "This allows the power supply to continue via another circuit even if one circuit trips," said the official.