DU steps up efforts to tackle Covid-19 third wave; to set up oxygen plant, care facilities

DU has a total of 120 establishments in the university, including colleges, hostels and two campuses (residential and departments).

Published: 23rd June 2021 05:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd June 2021 05:22 PM   |  A+A-

A medic collects a swab sample from a man for Covid-19 testing, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Procuring around 500 pulse oximeters and 100 thermal scanners, setting up an oxygen plant and Covid care facilities inside the campus are some of the steps planned by the Delhi University to tackle a possible third wave of the novel coronavirus infection.

At least 40 professors of the varsity have so far succumbed to the infection.

"The university will set up an oxygen plant that can fill in medical cylinders (about 50-80 cylinders per day) using the Pressure Swing Adsorption (PSA) technology that will cost less, is safe in a campus setting and needs minimal clearances and approvals from the government," the varsity said in a statement.

The Delhi University Teachers' Association (DUTA) had on June 10 proposed to the varsity administration to set up an oxygen plant in the north campus to prepare for a possible third Covid wave.

The varsity said it has had dialogues with vendors in this regard.

"We will provide these cylinders, when in need, to every Delhi University (DU) member and also to those in the neighbourhood. This step will help support other universities and educational institutes in Delhi as well," it said.

While oxygen cylinders are needed for serious cases of infection, for moderate cases, especially in homes and hostels, supply of oxygen concentrators is a sure way of preventing further infection and hospitalisation, the varsity said.

With an average of two concentrators for each unit, the varsity has a need of about 240 oxygen concentrators providing oxygen at a flow of 10 litres/minute.

"In addition, for the large number of students in hostels as well as residences, it will be worthwhile to have about 500 pulse oximeters and about 100 thermal scanners," it said.

According to the statement, Janki Devi Memorial College and Hansraj College have offered infrastructure for setting up covid care facilities (100 beds each).

"We will also offer one of the campus hostels for another 200 beds. These facilities will need beds, medical equipment and oxygen supplies through in-situ small scale oxygen plants with direct pipelines to beds, generators for uninterrupted power supply, medicines, facility for food and above all salaries for doctors and nurses, who are in great demand but short supply," it said.

The varsity is also planning to sign MoUs with different path labs or organisations to further strengthen the facilities at three of its health centres, it said.

The varsity colleges like Keshav Mahavidyala and Lakshmibai college as well as its health centre have made arrangements for continuous vaccination even for the general public, the statement stated.

