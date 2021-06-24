STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Over two lakh construction workers registered in six months: Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia

Registration of workers with the Board is necessary to provide the welfare scheme run by the government to provide help to this section of the society during the lockdown.

NEW DELHI:  Over two lakh construction workers have registered in the past six months as a result of special drives and campaigns conducted by Delhi government this year, Deputy CM Manish Sisodia said.

Delhi Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board has decided to disburse the relief amount to those construction workers who were registered with it as on 30th September, 2018 with the condition that if they renew their membership they are eligible for relief benefits. 

"I urge all construction workers who were member of the Board before 30 September, 2018 to renew their membership Board so that they are able to receive disbursement benefits," said Sisodia who is also in charge of the labour ministry of Delhi government.

Sisodia, who took charge of the slagging department last year in November with renewed vigour, conducted surprise inspection at labour offices and shifted the registration system online, special campaign was also conducted to get construction workers registered with the AAP government.

According to the Aam Aadmi Party government, since Sisodia has taken control, number of construction workers registered with Construction Board has increased to 2.38 lakh, out of which 39600 workers were already registered with the Board before the change of head of department. 

Registration of workers with the Board is necessary to provide the welfare scheme run by the government to provide help to this section of the society during the lockdown. The AAP government had provided Rs 5,000 as financial aid to all the registered workers as their source of livelihood was closed down.

