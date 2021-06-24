Third wave: Delhi University hostel to become COVID care centre

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: After facing difficulties and losing several members of its faculties and non-teaching staff to the COVID-19 second wave, Delhi University is preparing for the third.

The varsity has decided to convert one of its campus hostels into a COVID Care Facility with 200 beds. It will also offer COVID care facilities in Jananki Devi Memorial and Hansraj College with 100 beds each. Further, to prevent fatalities in the third wave, vaccination drives are being organised Keshav Mahavidyalay and Laxmibai College.

"These facilities will need beds, medical equipment, oxygen, medicines and above all doctors and nurses. To meet these needs, the varsity is planning to sign up with pathological labs and organisations to strengthen the facilities," said Vikas Gupta, DU registrar.

Gupta said focus will be on oxygen, the lack of which caused havoc in Delhi in the second wave. "The university will set up an oxygen plant that can fill in medical cylinders (50-80 cylinders per day)," he said.

The varsity has had talks with vendors and obtained quotes.

"We will provide cylinders to DU members and also to those in the neighbourhood. This step will help other educational universities and institutions also," said the regsitrar.

