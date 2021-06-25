STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
25 per cent of youth in Delhi got minimum one dose of COVID vaccine: AAP MLA Atishi

Atishi said that the Delhi government is hopeful of vaccinating the entire youth population 'soon', if regular supply of vaccine is ensured.

AAP member Atishi

AAP MLA Atishi (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Around 25 per cent of the national capital's youth population has received at least one dose of COVID vaccine, said Aam Aadmi Party MLA Atishi on Thursday. On Wednesday, 1,09,358 doses were administered and out of these, nearly 90,000 doses were given to those in the 18-44 years age group, she said while issuing the vaccination bulletin.

The total vaccine doses administered so far is 67,98,236 and more than 16 lakh people have received both doses. The Delhi government is hopeful of vaccinating the entire youth population "soon", if regular supply of vaccine is ensured, the ruling-party legislator said. 

"Due to the clubbing of vaccine stocks for both age groups (18-44 group and 45 years and above group), there has been an increase in vaccine stock available for the youth and hence, the vaccination speed is 
increasing," Atishi said.

With the increase in vaccination of the youth, "25 per cent youth population in Delhi has been vaccinated", she said, adding that "it means that this population has at least received the first jab of the vaccine". 

Positivity at 0.14 per cent as national capital adds 109 fresh COVID-19 cases

NEW DELHI: The national capital recorded eight deaths and 109 fresh cases of coronavirus infection on Thursday as the city’s positivity rate dipped to 0.14 per cent, according to data shared by the health department here. The new fatalities have pushed the death toll due to the deadly pandemic in the city to 24,948.

On Wednesday, Delhi recorded 111 COVID-19 cases and seven fatalities, while the positivity rate stood at 0.15 per cent. On June 14, the city had registered 131 cases and 16 deaths, while on February 22, there were 128 cases of COVID-19, according to official figures.

On Monday, Delhi had reported 89 coronavirus cases with a positivity rate of 0.16 per cent, both lowest this year so far, while 11 people died, according to the data.

