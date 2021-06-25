STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Allow weddings in hotels, banquet halls, traders in city request Delhi govt

The Chamber of Trade and Industry, the association of traders in Delhi, has written a letter to DDMA seeking permission for at least 50 people to attend weddings and functions in banquet halls.

Published: 25th June 2021 05:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th June 2021 08:12 AM

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Traders in the national capital have demanded that marriages and other functions should be allowed in banquet halls and hotels. Banquet hall owners in Delhi are saying that business related to matrimonial events is going through a great loss due to the ban by the Delhi government. As per the latest Delhi Disaster Management Authority’s (DDMA) order, there is a ban on marriage ceremonies in public places in Delhi and marriages are allowed only at home or in the court with a guest limit of 20.

The Chamber of Trade and Industry (CTI), the association of traders in Delhi, has written a letter to DDMA seeking permission for at least 50 people to attend weddings and functions in banquet halls or hotels. According to CTI Chairman Brijesh Goyal, in the neighbouring states of Uttar Pradesh and Haryana permission has been given to organise weddings with 50 guests.

The people of Delhi are compelled to marry in Noida, Ghaziabad, Faridabad, and Sonipat, he said. “Due to this, the income of around five lakh businessmen in Delhi who run banquet halls, hotels, textile and jewellery shops, catering services and tent shops among others has come to a standstill. Everyone has taken booking amount from clients and is under pressure to return it.

This worries the traders a lot,” said Goyal. He said that according to Hindu customs, marriages would not be taking place for four months after Devshayani Ekadashi (July) and that only a few auspicious dates are left. The CTI also met Delhi Banquet and Hoteliers officials, who too have requested that in the next phase of the unlock process, at least 50 or more people should be allowed to participate in the marriage programmes, a statement from the traders’ body said.

Just 20 guests permitted at home marriage

As per the Delhi Disaster Management Authority’s (DDMA) latest order, marriages are not allowed at public places but only at home or in the court with a guest limit of 20

