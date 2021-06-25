Liquor shop in Delhi served notice for violating COVID-19 norms

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The state excise department has issued showcause notice to a liquor sales outlet in the national capital for not maintaining social distancing norms amid the pandemic, finding it fit to suspend the store’s L-6 license with immediate effect.

L-6 licence is given to retail vendors of Indian liquor/beer and it is granted only to select undertakings of the Delhi government. The notice was issued to the Delhi Consumer's Cooperative Wholesale Store (DCCWS), shop no 4058 at Roshanara Road, on June 22.

Deputy Commissioner (Excise) deems it fit to suspend the L-6 license of the store with immediate effect, the notice stated. "It has come to the notice that social distancing was not maintained at vend No. 4058 Roshanara Road. And whereas, the said conduct of M/s DCCWS is in violation of DDMA orders," it said.

"M/s DCCWS is directed to appear on June 30 at 4 pm through an authorised representative along with written submission and requisite documents failing which appropriate action shall be initiated against the licenses without further reference," the notices added.

The Delhi government had directed all liquor vends in the city to deploy adequate marshals and staff to strictly ensure COVID-appropriate behaviour. "All the four government corporations shall deploy adequate marshals at their vends and private licensees shall deploy their staff to ensure that COVID appropriate behaviour shall be ensured in the shops," according to an earlier government order.