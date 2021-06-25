STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Liquor shop in Delhi served notice for violating COVID-19 norms

L-6 licence is given to retail vendors of Indian liquor/beer and it is granted only to select undertakings of the Delhi government.

Published: 25th June 2021 08:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th June 2021 08:00 AM   |  A+A-

Hooch, liquor

For representational purpose. (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The state excise department has issued showcause notice to a liquor sales outlet in the national capital for not maintaining social distancing norms amid the pandemic, finding it fit to suspend the store’s L-6 license with immediate effect.

L-6 licence is given to retail vendors of Indian liquor/beer and it is granted only to select undertakings of the Delhi government. The notice was issued to the Delhi Consumer's Cooperative Wholesale Store (DCCWS), shop no 4058 at Roshanara Road, on June 22.

Deputy Commissioner (Excise) deems it fit to suspend the L-6 license of the store with immediate effect, the notice stated. "It has come to the notice that social distancing was not maintained at vend No. 4058 Roshanara Road. And whereas, the said conduct of M/s DCCWS is in violation of DDMA orders," it said.

"M/s DCCWS is directed to appear on June 30 at 4 pm through an authorised representative along with written submission and requisite documents failing which appropriate action shall be initiated against the licenses without further reference," the notices added.

The Delhi government had directed all liquor vends in the city to deploy adequate marshals and staff to strictly ensure COVID-appropriate behaviour. "All the four government corporations shall deploy adequate marshals at their vends and private licensees shall deploy their staff to ensure that COVID appropriate behaviour shall be ensured in the shops," according to an earlier government order. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi excise department Liquor shop Delhi liquor shop COVID19 Coronavirus
India Matters
Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad (Photo | PTI)
Twitter denies access to IT Minister Prasad's account for 1 hour alleging violation of US Copyright Act
After swift decline, daily new Covid-19 cases on the rise again
Rajnath Singh reviewing the ongoing work on the Indigenous Aircraft Carrier which is in advanced stages of construction by the Indian Navy. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant to be commissioned this year, sea trials in July
Image for representational purpose only (Photo | Express Illustration)
ISRO espionage case: CBI files FIR against 18 former cops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Covid-19 testing at a health centre in Himachal Pradesh’s Kullu on Thursday | PTI
WATCH | What all do we know about the delta variant of coronavirus?
Demons and Genies: Yemen's mysterious 'Well of Hell'
Gallery
There is a saying, education should not be confined to the classroom. However, for the students in the remote villages of Sagar taluk in Shivamogga district — Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa’s home turf — studying during the second wave of Covid-
For these rural students in Karnataka, e-learning is an 'uphill' battle
A morning walker performs yoga on the occasion of International Yoga Day at Lodhi garden in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi
India bends it everywhere on International Yoga Day
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp