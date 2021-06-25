STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
New Delhi Municipal Council increases health licence fee for hotels, cafes

The decision to raise the fee was taken by the NDMC two years ago but has come into effect from April 1, 2021.

Published: 25th June 2021 08:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th June 2021 08:32 PM   |  A+A-

New Delhi Municipal Council

New Delhi Municipal Council building

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) which manages areas of central Delhi and Lutyens' Zone has announced an increase in the annual fees for grant and renewal of health licences for 2021-22, including those for hotels, restaurants, coffee shops, lodging houses and sweet shops, officials said on Thursday. 

The civic body has increased the health licence fee after a gap of two years. The decision to raise the fee was taken by the NDMC two years ago but has come into effect from April 1, 2021. "The hike in the licence fee for the year 2021-22 will be implemented with effect from April 1. There would not be any increase in licence fee for small kiosks or stalls, Mother Dairy booths, water trolleys etc," a senior official of the civic body said.

There will be an increase in amount from Rs 100 up to Rs 1700 annually in rest of the categories. In case of 5-star hotels and lodging houses, the annual licence fee would increase by Rs 4,300 per case per annum. After this revision, the annual charges could range between Rs 65,484 to Rs 65,500 per year which is in addition to one-time processing fee of Rs 5,400. 

According to the NDMC, this year there are around 200 applications for health licence. Out of these, there would be no increase in licence fee for 25 per cent cases. Guest houses with up to 20 beds will now pay Rs 2,568 instead of Rs 2,400, those with 21-50 beds will pay Rs 6,527 instead of Rs 6,100, those with 50-100 beds will pay Rs 13,054 instead of Rs 12,200 and those with over 100 beds will pay Rs 26,215 instead of 24,500, officials said.

The licence fees for cafes and coffee shops with more than 50 seats has been increased from Rs 12,200 to Rs 13,054. 

Office canteens, sweet shops, gyms, circuses and auditoriums were charged a licence fee of Rs 1,200 which has now been increased to Rs 1,284, officials said, adding that cinema halls, dancing halls in hotels, clubs and spas will pay Rs 6,527 instead of Rs 6,500.

