STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Books have certainly shaped my worldview: 'Fighter Cock' author Sidharth Singh 

We understand that the raja’s Karianath fighter cocks are the undisputed champions of the area, but when Aseel fighters are imported by Teja, tension arises between the two.

Published: 28th June 2021 08:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th June 2021 08:22 AM   |  A+A-

Cover of the book 'Fighter Cock' by Sidharth Singh 

Cover of the book 'Fighter Cock' by Sidharth Singh 

By Express News Service

Sidharth Singh, who studied English Literature at Hindu college then moved to Mumbai, where he works as a writer and director in the film and television industry, has brought out his debut book, titled Fighter Cock. Published by Penguin Random House, the book is set in Shikargarh, Central India, and is about the rivalry between a dissolute raja with a passion for sex, drugs and cockfighting and Teja, his bastard son.

We understand that the raja’s Karianath fighter cocks are the undisputed champions of the area, but when Aseel fighters are imported by Teja, tension arises between the two. And when Sheru enters this world to work for raja, he gets entangled in the events that threaten to derail his destiny. Eventually, we understand that Sheru had a dark past and is dangerous. An interview with author:

Could you give us an insight into the book?
Fighter Cock is a satirical, Western-noir set in the rugged wilderness of an erstwhile principality called Shikargarh, in central India. It tells the story of Sheru, a reticent man on the run from the Bombay underworld, and how he negotiates the decadent, patriarchal hinterland.

What is the most challenging aspect of creating character sketches, especially for this book?
The challenge in creating characters for this book was to make them believable and retain their flaws, yet make them larger than life. The story employs absurdist humour and exaggerat i ons , and the characters had to reflect that without looking fake.

Has reading English Literature impacted you in any way?
I have been reading ever since I can remember and studied English literature in college, though many of the books I have admired have been translations from other languages. Books have certainly shaped my worldview and I am always reading one.

Comment on writing for the screen and novels.
When you are writing for the screen, every word needs to propel the dramatic action forward and you have to write visually, in a sequence of shots, whereas in a novel you can meander and play with the language and narrative in various ways.

Could you also tell us about your projects in Bollywood?
Nothing concrete, but I have written a story for a long-form web series that I will start pitching now.

FIGHTER COCK
By Sidharth Singh
Publisher:Penguin Random House
Price : Rs 299
Pages : 256

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
 Sidharth Singh  Fighter cock
India Matters
The weekly positivity rate regarding levels of restrictions will be determined on the basis of RT-PCR tests only. (File photo | PTI)
Third-wave fear: Maharashtra tightens curbs, flags Delta Plus as 'variant of concern'
Image of vaccine administration used for representation. (File Photo | AP)
India overtakes US in total number of vaccines administered: Government 
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Changes in menstrual cycle after COVID vaccine jab? Don't worry, say doctors
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Surrendered Maoists get new life with 12+ digit Aadhaar cards

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The area has been cordoned off. (Representational Image)
WATCH | 1 killed, 3 civilians injured in grenade attack in Srinagar
Representational Image (File Photo | Express)
India needs to start identifying variants in time if it wants to avoid lockdowns: Eric Feigl-Ding
Gallery
An aerial view of Jama Masjid in Old Delhi surrounded by densely populated buildings and markets. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Pics of the week: Cradling a monkey and snapping the weight on a migrant worker's shoulders
There is a saying, education should not be confined to the classroom. However, for the students in the remote villages of Sagar taluk in Shivamogga district — Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa’s home turf — studying during the second wave of Covid-
For these rural students in Karnataka, e-learning is an 'uphill' battle
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp