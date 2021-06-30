Plan to create entrepreneurs in Delhi schools gets website boost from AAP government

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: To promote Entrepreneurship Mindset Curriculum (EMC) at school level, the Delhi government on Tuesday launched a web application for all the heads of schools, teachers and EMC coordinators to share resources and access teaching-learning material pertaining to the EMC, collect real-time data and gather feedback.

The platform, which was launched by Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, will use a decentralised approach, where teachers will be able to access all EMC resources. Success stories from students will also be gathered through the platform, said a government official.

Sisodia who also holds the education portfolio held a review meeting on the progress of EMC and interacted with teachers and school EMC coordinators.

Sisodia said EMC has been designed in a way that practical and interactive learning is a daily occurrence in every student’s life.

“The purpose of EMC is to work and build on the entrepreneurial mindset of our students. Our school community, especially our teachers and school heads, need to accept EMC as a subject in their daily teaching and learning. It is not just an initiative or a scheme but an indispensable subject that will equip our students with the mindset and skills needed to triumph in any challenge. EMC as a subject will help students identify opportunities for self and will be successful in careers and life,” said Sisodia.

“We are ready to give Rs 50,000 if children want to form a group of 25 students and create an enterprise. We will use the approach used in Shark Tank to give seed money. Every HOS and teacher should watch that show and implement a similar approach,” said Sisodia.