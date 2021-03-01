Delhi set for for second phase of vaccination 

By Express News Service

Delhi is all set for the roll-out of the second phase of the Covid-19 inoculation drive on Monday. In the this phase, people aged above 60 years and those over 45 with comorbidities will be vaccinated. So far, over 3.6 lakh healthcare and frontline workers have received the jabs

MUST KNOW

One can choose between free shots at the govt hospitals OR paid vaccination at private hospitals. Vaccination will be done 6 days a week

Persons who are of the age 60 or above as on 01.01.2022 and persons with co-morbidities in the age group of 45-59 as are eligible for vaccination

Only those people in the age group of 45-59 will be eligible for Covid vaccination who are suffering from any of the 20 specified co-morbidities

12 GOVT FACILITIES IN CENTRAL DISTRICT

Out of the 56 government facilities providing free vaccines, Central District has the most with 12. The West District has 7, South West District 5, South East District 3, South District 5, Shahdara District 7, North West District 5, North East District 1, North District 3, New Delhi 6 and East District has 2 hospitals

12 PM to 3 PM TIMING FOR 2ND PHASE ON MARCH 1

9 AM to 3 PM SLOT FOR VACCINATION FROM MARCH 2

192 Total centres for inoculation drive

136 Private hospitals for PAID vaccines

56 Govt facilities to provide free jabs