STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Delhi government directs clubs, restro-bars to share their locations using Google Maps

In a written communication, the department has asked the establishments to send information relating to their location using longitude and latitude.

Published: 01st March 2021 07:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st March 2021 07:07 PM   |  A+A-

Bars, Pubs, Discotheques

There are over 1,000 hotels, clubs and restro-bars in the national capital with excise licences to serve liquor to their customers. (Representational Photo)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Excise Department has directed owners of clubs, restaurants and hotels in the city to share the location of their establishments using Google Maps, a move aimed at preparing a digital database, officials said on Monday.

The department said non-compliance of its directions will be viewed seriously.

There are over 1,000 hotels, clubs and restro-bars in the national capital with excise licences to serve liquor to their customers.

In a written communication, the department has asked the establishments to send information relating to their location using longitude and latitude.

An official said the move will also help to know geographic locations of such establishments in a particular area.

"It is digitally easy to find location of clubs, hotels and restaurants in a particular area. If we have a digital database, we can take decisions accordingly. Such database can also be utilised for excise policy in the coming months," the official said, adding that the move is part of excise reforms.

Another official said there are some areas which have sufficient number of clubs and restaurants, but there are also other areas where such establishments are not in good numbers.

Last month, the government had constituted a Group of Ministers (GoM) under Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia to examine the current system of excise duty administration and the recommendations of an expert committee on a new excise policy.

Health Minister Satyendar Jain and Law Minister Kailash Gahlot are part of the GoM.

It is examining all aspects of the current system of excise duty administration and will go through the report of the expert committee and the suggestions received from stakeholders and the public.

Last week, the department had warned clubs, hotels and restaurants of strict action if they are found serving alcohol to customers from liquor bottles not bearing 2D bar-codes.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi Excise Department
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Gujarat local bodies polls: BJP surges ahead of Congress by winning over 2000 seats
Actor-politician Kamal Haasan takes COVID-19 jab at a Chennai hospital. (Photo | Twitter)
Vaccination against corruption next, says Kamal Haasan as he takes COVID-19 jab
Image for representational purposes.
Is it safe for a 14-year-old to end 26-week pregnancy, SC asks Haryana hospital
Pramod Baitha (L) at his LED bulb factory that he started at his home in West Champaran, Bihar (Photo | Express)
PM hails Bihar man for setting up LED bulb factory at home, hiring locals

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH | Muslim schoolgirl from MP's Chhindwara learns Bhagavad Gita
Rahul Gandhi (Photo | Twitter/INC)
WATCH | Rahul Gandhi does single-arm pushup in TN school
Gallery
No, you don't have to be tech-savvy or install the Aarogya Setu app to register yourself for the coronavirus vaccination drive. TNIE explains how anybody can register themselves for the jab in six easy steps.  All it takes is a speedy internet connection, a mobile phone, a valid ID Proof and 10 minutes of your time!
How to register on CoWin portal? 6 easy steps to book a COVID-19 vaccine slot online sans Aarogya Setu app
The Golden Globes 2021 awards season may have been partly virtual but it had some wow moments and the stars compensated for the lack of glitz and gala. Be it Sacha BAron Cohen's dig at Trump or the heartwarming moment between Lee Isaac Chung and his daughter, it had it all. Above all, Jodie Foster accompanied by her dog is sure to give some goals for many. 'The Crown', 'Nomadland', 'Borat' won big this season which was topped off by 'Schitt's Creek'. Here's the full list of winners. (Photos | AP)
Golden Globes 2021: Seeing little girl's 'prayers' answered to accepting award with pet dog, this show had it all! Here's the full list of winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp