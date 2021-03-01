Focus on culture of development, Delhi minister on entering TN poll ring

Gayathri Mani By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: “Actor Kamal Haasan has not become a famous figure now, or only in Tamil Nadu. He’s a renowned and respected personality in the entire country for the last 30 years,” said Delhi Cabinet and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) senior leader Satyendar Jain.

He was referring to AAP’s tie-up with the actor-turned-politician’s party Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) and contesting elections in Tamil Nadu.

After receiving encouraging response in Gujarat civic polls, AAP is planning to enter the TN election ring in alliance with the actor’s party. Assembly elections in the southern state will be held on April 6. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is said to be on terms with Haasan. As a goodwill measure, the Delhi government recently announced setting up a Tamil academy in the national capital to help spread Tamil culture. Appreciating this, Haasan congratulated Kejriwal on Twitter.

Asked about the pros and cons of contesting polls in TN as an outsider, Jain said: “Everything is possible. The work of a lighthouse is to show direction to the ships, not capture their place. We are making lighthouses and showing people the right direction and helping them get salvation from corrupt politicians.” Citing the example of Gujarat civic polls, Jain said: “We were outsiders there. But people vote for the work you do. There is no outsider or insider.

We are all Indians. Wherever we fight and win elections, local governance will be completely handled by locals. We will guide them and give them the AAP model of governance and development.” Kejriwal and Haasan have met a a few times and the actor has also visited the CM’s residence. The Delhi-based party has also announced contesting elections in Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat.