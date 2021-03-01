STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Focus on culture of development, Delhi minister on entering TN poll ring

After receiving encouraging response in Gujarat civic polls, AAP is planning to enter the TN election ring in alliance with the actor’s party.

Published: 01st March 2021 03:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st March 2021 08:49 AM   |  A+A-

By Gayathri Mani
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  “Actor Kamal Haasan has not become a famous figure now, or only in Tamil Nadu. He’s a renowned and respected personality in the entire country for the last 30 years,” said Delhi Cabinet and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) senior leader Satyendar Jain.

He was referring to AAP’s tie-up with the actor-turned-politician’s party Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) and contesting elections in Tamil Nadu.

After receiving encouraging response in Gujarat civic polls, AAP is planning to enter the TN election ring in alliance with the actor’s party. Assembly elections in the southern state will be held on April 6. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is said to be on terms with Haasan. As a goodwill measure, the Delhi government recently announced setting up a Tamil academy in the national capital to help spread Tamil culture. Appreciating this, Haasan congratulated Kejriwal on Twitter.

Asked about the pros and cons of contesting polls in TN as an outsider, Jain said: “Everything is possible. The work of a lighthouse is to show direction to the ships, not capture their place. We are making lighthouses and showing people the right direction and helping them get salvation from corrupt politicians.” Citing the example of Gujarat civic polls, Jain said: “We were outsiders there. But people vote for the work you do. There is no outsider or insider.

We are all Indians. Wherever we fight and win elections, local governance will be completely handled by locals. We will guide them and give them the AAP model of governance and development.” Kejriwal and Haasan have met a a few times and the actor has also visited the CM’s residence. The Delhi-based party has also announced contesting elections in Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
The Defence Minister had painstakingly kept his visit a secret from the family to surprise them. (Photo | EPS)
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh surprises everyone by attending adopted son’s wedding
Jeethu Joseph
The climax of Drishyam 3 is ready: Director Jeethu Joseph
For representational purposes
Uttarakhand cops announce cash reward to brides who oppose booze at weddings
Of Disha Ravi, andolan jeevis and speaking to power from inside and outside

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PSLV-C51 launched Amazonia-1, an optical earth observation satellite, and 18 other satellites on Sunday at 10:24 am. (Photo | Twitter/@ISRO)
ISRO launches PSLV-C51 carrying Brazil's Amazonia-1, 18 other satellites
Election heat in Bengal, TN, Assam, Kerala and Puducherry set to send summer mercury soaring
Gallery
A month after the military coup took over in Myanmar, mass protests occurring each day are a sharp reminder of the long and bloody struggle for democracy in a country where the military ruled directly for more than five decades. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | 18 lives lost, agony continues: One month after coup, here's how Myanmar is surviving
New Zealand batsman Martin Guptill broke India opener Rohit Sharma's record of most sixes in the shortest format of the game when he whacked eight maximums to announce his return to form. Check out the top 25 cricketers who have hit the most numbers of si
Martin Guptill to Rohit Sharma: Check out the list of cricketers with most T20I sixes
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp