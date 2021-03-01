STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Focus on RWAs to promote electric vehicles

The MLAs, RWAs and citizens of adjoining neighbourhoods need to work together to plan and engage local authorities to ensure a smooth transition to electric vehicles,” said Gahlot.

electric vehicles

Delhi government is pushing for increased used of Electric Vehicles in the city. (Representational Photo)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot on Sunday appealed to all Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs) to come together to make the Delhi government’s Switch Delhi campaign a ‘Jan Andolan’.

He urged RWAs to organise meetings with the residents to push for adoption of electric vehicles (EVs). “As the Switch Delhi campaign enters the fourth week, our focus is to connect with each RWA and urge them to undertake the mass awareness activity in their area to make the campaign a mass movement.

The MLAs, RWAs and citizens of adjoining neighbourhoods need to work together to plan and engage local authorities to ensure a smooth transition to electric vehicles,” said Gahlot. “RWAs and MLAs can play a major role in making the citizens aware of the environmental benefits of switching to EVs and incentives that can be availed under Delhi’s EV policy by organising a door-to-door sensitisation drive.

Organising weekly meetings with the early adopters of EV to discuss their experience and encouraging fellow residents will be a major step in paving way for a cleaner and a greener Delhi,” he said. The minister said that the government will encourage the RWAs to take Switch Delhi Pledge to install charging points in at least 5% of parking spots in their residential area.

“This will assure residents of proper charging infrastructure on their premises and ensure an effortless transition for Delhiites,” he said. Currently, there about 70 public charging stations for EVs in Delhi. The installation of 500 more charging points at 100 locations is in process.

