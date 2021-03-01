STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Second phase of Covid-19 vaccination drive begins in Delhi, elderly queue up

In the first phase, starting January 16, over 3.6 lakh beneficiaries comprising healthcare workers and frontline workers, have been vaccinated in Delhi.

Published: 01st March 2021 01:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st March 2021 02:54 PM   |  A+A-

An elderly person being administered the COVID-19 vaccine during a countrywide inoculation drive at the Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality hospital in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

An elderly person being administered the COVID-19 vaccine during a countrywide inoculation drive at the Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality hospital in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The second phase of the COVID-19 vaccination drive began on Monday in the national capital as elderly people received their first shots of the vaccine, officials said.

In the first phase, starting January 16, over 3.6 lakh beneficiaries comprising healthcare workers and frontline workers, have been vaccinated in Delhi.

On Monday, the drive began to give jabs to persons aged 60 and above, and those in 45-59 age bracket with comorbidities.

"A total of 15 senior citizens have been given vaccine shots at our centre till late morning, many of them came supported with a walking stick. It is heartening to see elderly people getting vaccinated as they are a vulnerable population," a senior official of the Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality (RGSS) Hospital said.

​ALSO READ | Appealing to eligible ones to take the vaccine, says PM as he takes COVID-19 jab

The official said the drive was to start around 12 noon but many elderly people had started queuing up by 10:30 am only, so it was started a bit early than the scheduled time.

Nine persons also received their second shots till late morning, the official said.

Arun Kumar Gupta, 66, who retired as a manager of a PSU bank, said he waited for almost three hours to get the vaccine shot.

"A policeman came to us and took our registration numbers. We kept waiting for our turns. I received the vaccine around 11.45 am. I was never tested for COVID-19 and I am not scared of the vaccine," Gupta said.

At Delhi government hospitals doctors and other medical staff were upbeat about the exercise, the first phase of which has covered healthcare and frontline workers.

Inder Pal, 68, a resident of Jagatpuri who retired from the education department of the Delhi government, claimed that he was the "first of the senior citizens" who received the vaccine at RGSSH.

​ALSO READ | US to distribute 4 million doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccines by March 2

"My son registered my name online. I came here today morning and showed them the registration paper. There was some technical issue with the portal. I received the vaccine around 11.15 am. I have not felt any side affects till now," he said.

The second phase of the COVID-19 vaccination drive is slated to span 192 health facilities, including 136 private hospitals in the national capital on Monday, officials said on Sunday.

The vaccines will be administered free of cost at government hospitals and health centres, while up to Rs 250 per dose will be charged at private health facilities.

"The vaccination drive will begin from 12 noon on Monday.

People aged 60 years or more as on January 1, 2022, and those with comorbidities who are in the age group of 45-59 years as on January 1, 2022 are eligible for vaccination," a senior government officer had said.

Delhi government's Family Welfare directorate had also tweeted on Sunday, "Tomorrow Delhi will be entering the much-awaited phase of COVID vaccination for 60 plus population and those having comorbidities in the age group of 45-59 years at 192 Delhi Health Facilities out of which 136 are paid private facilities and 56 are free government facilities."

Appointment for vaccination can be booked through the Co-WIN 2.0 portal.

A mobile number cannot be used for making more than four registrations, they had said.

People opting for vaccination at private hospitals will have to pay up to Rs 250 per dose, including Rs 100 service charge per dose, they said.

As per official estimates, there are around 43 lakh people in the specified priority category of 60 years or above and those within 45-59 years with comorbidities in Delhi.

People within the age group of 45-59 years with comorbidities are required to produce a comorbidity certificate signed by a registered medical practitioner.

A total of 20 comorbidities have been specified for the purpose of vaccination, the officials said.

People eligible for vaccination also have to carry their photo identity cards, including Aadhaar card and voter card.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID 19 Coronavirus COVID 19 pandemic COVID 19 Vaccination
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Gujarat local bodies polls: BJP surges ahead of Congress by winning over 2000 seats
Actor-politician Kamal Haasan takes COVID-19 jab at a Chennai hospital. (Photo | Twitter)
Vaccination against corruption next, says Kamal Haasan as he takes COVID-19 jab
Image for representational purposes.
Is it safe for a 14-year-old to end 26-week pregnancy, SC asks Haryana hospital
Pramod Baitha (L) at his LED bulb factory that he started at his home in West Champaran, Bihar (Photo | Express)
PM hails Bihar man for setting up LED bulb factory at home, hiring locals

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH | Muslim schoolgirl from MP's Chhindwara learns Bhagavad Gita
Rahul Gandhi (Photo | Twitter/INC)
WATCH | Rahul Gandhi does single-arm pushup in TN school
Gallery
No, you don't have to be tech-savvy or install the Aarogya Setu app to register yourself for the coronavirus vaccination drive. TNIE explains how anybody can register themselves for the jab in six easy steps.  All it takes is a speedy internet connection, a mobile phone, a valid ID Proof and 10 minutes of your time!
How to register on CoWin portal? 6 easy steps to book a COVID-19 vaccine slot online sans Aarogya Setu app
The Golden Globes 2021 awards season may have been partly virtual but it had some wow moments and the stars compensated for the lack of glitz and gala. Be it Sacha BAron Cohen's dig at Trump or the heartwarming moment between Lee Isaac Chung and his daughter, it had it all. Above all, Jodie Foster accompanied by her dog is sure to give some goals for many. 'The Crown', 'Nomadland', 'Borat' won big this season which was topped off by 'Schitt's Creek'. Here's the full list of winners. (Photos | AP)
Golden Globes 2021: Seeing little girl's 'prayers' answered to accepting award with pet dog, this show had it all! Here's the full list of winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp