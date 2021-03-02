STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Delhi Cabinet approves child welfare schemes worth Rs 185 crore

Published: 02nd March 2021 08:15 PM

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Cabinet approved child welfare schemes worth Rs 185 crore on Tuesday, according to a statement issued here.

Chaired by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, the cabinet released funds for several schemes, including scholarships for minority communities and the 'Ladli scheme'.

While Rs 76 crore was approved to provide pre-matric, post-matric and merit scholarships for class 1-12 students from SC, ST, and OBC communities, Rs 100 crore was approved for the 'Ladli scheme' that looks at empowering school going girls, the statement said.

"The 'Ladli Scheme', implemented by the Department of Women and Child development in 2008, aims at promoting education among girls, reducing their drop-out rate and providing financial security," it noted.

To ensure that the process of education remains inclusive and accessible to all, the cabinet also approved an amount of Rs 2 crore for the 'Talent Promotion Scheme' for children with special needs and disabilities.

"Under the Talent Promotion Scheme', disbursals will be given to the inclusive education branch of the Directorate of Education so that government schools can acquire equipment and aids, and support services for developing the talents of children with special needs," the statement said.

The cabinet also released Rs 7.2 crore to the Directorate of Education to procure 4,178 steel almirahs in order to improve and secure valued library books in Delhi government schools.

"These almirahs will be used in class libraries, which are areas of learning in each primary classroom of Delhi government schools," the statement said.

