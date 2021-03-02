STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Delhi Transport Corporation to add 300 low-floor electric buses to its fleet from October

Earlier, two tenders have been short-closed owing to various reasons, said a senior official.  

Published: 02nd March 2021 08:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd March 2021 08:51 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot

Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government on Monday approved the bids for the procurement of 300 AC low floor electric buses. It was decided in the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) Board Meeting chaired by Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot.

These 300 Low Floor 12-meter BS-VI compliant Air-Conditioned buses would be equipped with state of the art facilities like, Real-Time Passenger Information System, CCTVs, oanic buttons, GPS and other facilities along with being differently-abled friendly. To ensure passenger safety, especially of women, these buses would be integrated with the newly built Command and Control Centre of Kashmiri Gate.

DTC had floated tender for the procurement of these buses in December 2020. Earlier, two tenders have been short-closed owing to various reasons, said a senior official.  After getting approval from the Cabinet, these 300 buses will start arriving from October 2021 and the entire induction will be completed by February 2022.  

DTC has already issued Letter of Award in respect of 1,000 Low Floor AC buses (BS-VI compliant) and the buses will start arriving in May 2021 and the entire fleet of 1,000 CNG buses is likely to be inducted by September 2021.  With the induction of these CNG and electric buses, DTC will achieve a total fleet strength of 5,060, said the official. 

“This decision comes a few months into Delhi Government successfully launching the Delhi EV Policy and the ongoing Switch Delhi campaign encouraging Delhiites to shift to EV. This year will see a thousand new buses being added in DTC and close to 600 new Electric buses inducted under Cluster scheme too,” said the Transport Minister. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also took to Twitter, “Along with private vehicles, we are also committed to switch public transport to electric. Delhi will defeat pollution with the joint efforts of the people and the government. Our EV Policy will set a precedent for the world.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi Transport Corporation DTC
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Gujarat local bodies polls: BJP surges ahead of Congress by winning over 2000 seats
Actor-politician Kamal Haasan takes COVID-19 jab at a Chennai hospital. (Photo | Twitter)
Vaccination against corruption next, says Kamal Haasan as he takes COVID-19 jab
Image for representational purposes.
Is it safe for a 14-year-old to end 26-week pregnancy, SC asks Haryana hospital
Pramod Baitha (L) at his LED bulb factory that he started at his home in West Champaran, Bihar (Photo | Express)
PM hails Bihar man for setting up LED bulb factory at home, hiring locals

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH | Muslim schoolgirl from MP's Chhindwara learns Bhagavad Gita
Rahul Gandhi (Photo | Twitter/INC)
WATCH | Rahul Gandhi does single-arm pushup in TN school
Gallery
No, you don't have to be tech-savvy or install the Aarogya Setu app to register yourself for the coronavirus vaccination drive. TNIE explains how anybody can register themselves for the jab in six easy steps.  All it takes is a speedy internet connection, a mobile phone, a valid ID Proof and 10 minutes of your time!
How to register on CoWin portal? 6 easy steps to book a COVID-19 vaccine slot online sans Aarogya Setu app
The Golden Globes 2021 awards season may have been partly virtual but it had some wow moments and the stars compensated for the lack of glitz and gala. Be it Sacha BAron Cohen's dig at Trump or the heartwarming moment between Lee Isaac Chung and his daughter, it had it all. Above all, Jodie Foster accompanied by her dog is sure to give some goals for many. 'The Crown', 'Nomadland', 'Borat' won big this season which was topped off by 'Schitt's Creek'. Here's the full list of winners. (Photos | AP)
Golden Globes 2021: Seeing little girl's 'prayers' answered to accepting award with pet dog, this show had it all! Here's the full list of winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp