Delhi Transport Corporation to add 300 low-floor electric buses to its fleet from October

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government on Monday approved the bids for the procurement of 300 AC low floor electric buses. It was decided in the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) Board Meeting chaired by Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot.

These 300 Low Floor 12-meter BS-VI compliant Air-Conditioned buses would be equipped with state of the art facilities like, Real-Time Passenger Information System, CCTVs, oanic buttons, GPS and other facilities along with being differently-abled friendly. To ensure passenger safety, especially of women, these buses would be integrated with the newly built Command and Control Centre of Kashmiri Gate.

DTC had floated tender for the procurement of these buses in December 2020. Earlier, two tenders have been short-closed owing to various reasons, said a senior official. After getting approval from the Cabinet, these 300 buses will start arriving from October 2021 and the entire induction will be completed by February 2022.

DTC has already issued Letter of Award in respect of 1,000 Low Floor AC buses (BS-VI compliant) and the buses will start arriving in May 2021 and the entire fleet of 1,000 CNG buses is likely to be inducted by September 2021. With the induction of these CNG and electric buses, DTC will achieve a total fleet strength of 5,060, said the official.

“This decision comes a few months into Delhi Government successfully launching the Delhi EV Policy and the ongoing Switch Delhi campaign encouraging Delhiites to shift to EV. This year will see a thousand new buses being added in DTC and close to 600 new Electric buses inducted under Cluster scheme too,” said the Transport Minister. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also took to Twitter, “Along with private vehicles, we are also committed to switch public transport to electric. Delhi will defeat pollution with the joint efforts of the people and the government. Our EV Policy will set a precedent for the world.”