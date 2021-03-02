Delhi’s IGIA adjudged best airport again

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport has again emerged as the best airport in ACI’s Airport Service Quality (ASQ) Award 2020 in category of over 40 Million Passengers Per Annum (MPPA).

“The Covid-19 pandemic had a dramatic impact on global passenger traffic in 2020 as well as changing customer perceptions and expectations of the airport experience. Despite the challenges posed by the pandemic, Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) showed its efforts in providing a superior customer experience under trying circumstances,” said a statement by the airport operator DIAL.

Commenting on the achievement, Videh Kumar Jaipuriar, chief executive officer (CEO) of DIAL said that the award is a testimony of continued improvements in passenger-service that Delhi Airport has witnessed since DIAL took over its operations in 2006.

“We are proud to see the continued recognition received by Delhi Airport in ASQ over the past several years. Delhi Airport has consistently raised the bar in terms of service and operational excellence. DIAL has once again consolidated its position on the world aviation map. I commend the efforts made by the employees of DIAL and that of all stakeholders in the IGIA community,” he said.

Airport Service Quality measures satisfaction

The Airport Service Quality (ASQ) programme is the world’s leading airport customer experience measurement and benchmarking programme.

The ASQ departures programme measures passenger’s satisfaction across 34 key performance indicators whilst they are travelling through an airport. More than half of the world’s travellers pass through an ASQ airport.