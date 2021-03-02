Over 6,000 senior citizens, those with comorbidities get vaxed in Delhi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: On the first day of the second phase of Covid vaccination, 6,185 residents of the national capital who are senior citizens and those with comorbidities aged between 45 to 59 participated in the process and took the jab on Monday.

A total of 5,176 citizens aged above 60 administered the vaccine while only 1,009 residents having comorbidities falling under the age group of 45 to 59 received the jab. On Monday 12,435 took first dose of vaccines including frontline workers and healthcare workers.

Sharing experiences of receiving the vaccine, Kalpana Palkiwala, a retired IIS officer living in Sarita Vihar said that the whole process was a bit chaotic however everything went off smoothly later.

“I heard many had difficulties with the app but it was smooth for me. We had got registered at BL Kapoor Hospital for 3 pm however I had to wait for two and half hours and got the vaccine Covishield at 5.30 pm. Management at the hospital was systematic. There were police, officials from the DM office, teachers who were helping with further processes and doctors guided about post vaccine complications. Only confusion was about the payment process,” Kalpana stated.

While 61-year-old Mohinder Arya from Patparganj, said that he didn’t face any problems in downloading the Co-WIN app, Surendra Rastogi said that he was not able to download the Co-WIN initially and later he was able to and also received the jab.

The Delhi government had said that while the vaccines will be free of cost in all the Central as well as Delhi government hospitals, at the private hospitals it is capped at Rs 250.

Clarifying about the centres of the vaccination, Health Minister Satyendar Jain said, “In total the vaccination centres are about 300 but the location in which they are situated are around 192. This category includes people above age of 60 years and people between the age of 45 to 59 years with 20 specified comorbid conditions. People in the age group of 60 years are around 12 lakhs to 15 lakhs. The person between 45 and 59 years with comorbid conditions maybe around 2 to 3 lakhs.”

Jain also assured people that the registration process for getting vaccinated is very simple.