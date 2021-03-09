RSS to tie-up with religious and social organisations for 'social transformation'

Parvez Sultan By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) wants to work with religious, social and non-governmental organisations like Art of Living (AOL) or Swami Ramdev’s Patanjali Yogpeeth for social ‘transformation’.

According to functionaries of the Sangh, ideological fountainhead of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the body is keen on working with other organisations, which came in its contact during Covid-19 relief work last year, to bring about a ‘positive change in the society’ and reforms.

“Previous year has taught us a lot of things; environment conservation is one. People are more aware of environmental protection. During the lockdown, people realised things can be rectified or improved. They are more interested in Ayurveda now. They are inclined towards the Indian way of life and value the family system. The Sangha wants people to remain aware and connected with values so it will work with social and religious organisations to launch campaigns for the same,” said an RSS functionary.

The office-bearers of the RSS, aware of the matter, said that modalities for collaborations would be discussed in the upcoming two-day meet of the Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha, the highest decision-making body of RSS, which is scheduled on March 19 and 20 in Bengaluru.

The functionary further said that besides a review of previous years work and future course, the Sabha would also explore possibilities for Sangh’s expansion.

“Our volunteers (10 lakh volunteers) were very active on the ground last year despite the coronavirus outbreak. They conducted a widespread outreach programme and went beyond our realm. Consequently, people in large joined us. In the meeting, we will deliberate over how they can be brought to the organisation fold and also how we can work in tandem with others to transform society,” said he.

This year, the meeting, which used to be a three-day event, will conclude within two days. As per the practice, the Sabha should be held in Nagpur, the place of Sangh headquarters. The venue was shifted outside Maharashtra considering the Covid-19 situation.

The functionary said that celebrations to mark 75 years of Independence would also be discussed in the meet.

“Only 500-550 people are being invited due to Covid protocols otherwise nearly 1,500 members would attend the meet. The plans will be discussed to resume organizational activities which had to be discontinued after the pandemic broke out. Shakhas have not been resumed completely. The camps and other activities are also being held at a smaller scale at present. The best course of action will be determined keeping the Sangh expansion in mind,” he said.