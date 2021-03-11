RSS to tie up with religious, welfare groups for ‘social transformation’

Parvez Sultan By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) wants to work with religious, social and non-governmental organisations such as Art of Living (AoL) or Yoga guru Ramdev’s Patanjali Yogpeeth for ‘social transformation’.

According to functionaries of the Sangh, it is keen on working with other organisations, which came in its contact during Covid-19 relief work last year, to bring about a “positive change to society” and reforms.

“Last year has taught us a lot of things; environment conservation is one. People are more aware of environmental protection. During the lockdown, people realised things can be rectified or improved.

They are more interested in Ayurveda now. They are inclined towards the Indian way of life and value the family system. The Sangh wants people to remain aware and connected with values so it will work with social and religious organisations to launch campaigns for the same,” said an RSS functionary.

The office-bearers of the RSS, aware of the matter, said modalities for collaborations would be discussed in the upcoming two –day meet of the Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha, the highest decision-making body of RSS, scheduled for March 19 and 20 in Bengaluru.

The functionary added that besides a review of previous years work and future course, the Sabha would explore possibilities for Sangh’s expansion. “Our volunteers (10 lakh) were very active on the ground last year despite the outbreak. They conducted a widespread outreach programme and went beyond our realm. Consequently, people in large joined us.

At the meeting, we will deliberate over how they can be brought to the organisation fold and also, how we can work in tandem with others to transform society,” he said. Traditionally, the Sabha is held in Nagpur, the Sangh’s headquarters. The venue was shifted outside Maharashtra considering the Covid situation.