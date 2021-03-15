STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Sky’s the Limit

Tech entrepreneur and educator Dr Vivek Bindra has plenty of reason to celebrate.

Published: 15th March 2021 07:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th March 2021 07:32 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

Tech entrepreneur and educator Dr Vivek Bindra has plenty of reason to celebrate. The business coach and CEO founder of Bada Business has just achieved a new world record with his company’s YouTube Channel having recently crossed the `1 billion viewership mark, the highest ever for an entrepreneurship content channel. The organisation was earlier known as Global Act, but was rebranded into Bada Business in 2019 with a new vision and objective.

The Ed- Tech platform offers digital educational courses and business lessons to arm small entrepreneurs and ‘wantrepreneurs’ with the requisite knowledge and skills to start up and run successful businesses. “At Bada Business, our objective has been to take business education to the last common denominator in India who cannot afford conventional management education and unleash an entrepreneurial revolution in the process,” said Dr Bindra in a statement, adding,

“We are happy that in addition to our online courses and programmes, our educational content delivered free of cost through our YouTube channel has helped inspire many to achieve entrepreneurial success.” After seeing huge traction over the lockdown and still-on going pandemic, which has seen Bada Business’ YouTube channel is the world’s most subscribed YouTube channel with 16 million subscribers and an average video hit rate of Rs 2 million.

The channel features daily uploads of motivational and business education based lessons delivered by Bindra to help Indian entrepreneurs overcome their business challenges. “Breaking into the 1 billion views bracket gives us an immense sense of achievement. Our YouTube channel has been one of the key features of our outreach to the entrepreneurial community of India. In a country where entrepreneurs often feel a lack of mentorship and educational support, our channel has been instrumental in providing guidance and coaching to the MSME community, ” concludes Bindra.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dr Vivek Bindra Bada Business
India Matters
A health worker calls name of a person who is to receive COVID-19 vaccine in Mumbai, India, Wednesday, March 10, 2021. (Photo | AP)
India records 26,291 new COVID-19 cases, highest single-day rise in three months
Selling govt banks a huge mistake: Former RBI governor Raghuram Rajan
YSRC activists celebrate their landslide victory in municipal elections at the party central office in Tadepalli on Sunday | Prasant Madugula
Jagan's YSRC wins all municipal corporations and 73 out of 75 municipalities
Union Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah with Tollywood actor and party candidate for Kharagpur seat Hiran Chatterjee during an election campaign rally. (Photo | PTI)
MPs, defectors, actors among candidates: BJP deploys heavy artillery in Bengal

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image for representation (Photo| R Satish Babu, EPS)
As cases in Maharashtra rise, Nagpur slips into strict lockdown for one week
As staff of nationalised banks stage a protest against privatisation of banks, the office of a public sector bank wears a deserted look in Chennai on Monday. (Express Photo | Debadutta Mallick)
Two-day nationwide bank strike begins as 10 lakh employees protest privatisation move
Gallery
Who runs the Grammys? Women. The 63rd Annual Grammys was a record-making night with four women perfommers winning the top four prizes and creating history in their own rights as well. Check out some of the important wins of the night (Photo | AP)
Grammy 2021: Beyonce, Taylor Swift, Megan Thee Stallion and Billie Eilish make history
BJP state general secretary K Surendran waving BJP has announced candidates in the 115 seats the party is contesting in Kerala with state president K Surendran contesting in two constituencies. Here are 10 contenders who are among the party's best bets to increase their tally in the assembly. (Photo | BP Deepu, EPS)
Kerala assembly elections: BJP candidate list released, Metroman E Sreedharan, Suresh Gopi named among others 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp