Sky’s the Limit

Tech entrepreneur and educator Dr Vivek Bindra has plenty of reason to celebrate. The business coach and CEO founder of Bada Business has just achieved a new world record with his company’s YouTube Channel having recently crossed the `1 billion viewership mark, the highest ever for an entrepreneurship content channel. The organisation was earlier known as Global Act, but was rebranded into Bada Business in 2019 with a new vision and objective.

The Ed- Tech platform offers digital educational courses and business lessons to arm small entrepreneurs and ‘wantrepreneurs’ with the requisite knowledge and skills to start up and run successful businesses. “At Bada Business, our objective has been to take business education to the last common denominator in India who cannot afford conventional management education and unleash an entrepreneurial revolution in the process,” said Dr Bindra in a statement, adding,

“We are happy that in addition to our online courses and programmes, our educational content delivered free of cost through our YouTube channel has helped inspire many to achieve entrepreneurial success.” After seeing huge traction over the lockdown and still-on going pandemic, which has seen Bada Business’ YouTube channel is the world’s most subscribed YouTube channel with 16 million subscribers and an average video hit rate of Rs 2 million.

The channel features daily uploads of motivational and business education based lessons delivered by Bindra to help Indian entrepreneurs overcome their business challenges. “Breaking into the 1 billion views bracket gives us an immense sense of achievement. Our YouTube channel has been one of the key features of our outreach to the entrepreneurial community of India. In a country where entrepreneurs often feel a lack of mentorship and educational support, our channel has been instrumental in providing guidance and coaching to the MSME community, ” concludes Bindra.