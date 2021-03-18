STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Elders, kids advised against taking Kumbh Mela pilgrimage

Published: 18th March 2021 08:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th March 2021 08:05 AM   |  A+A-

Devotees offer prayer at a temple on the occasion of 'Maha Shivaratri' festival during the ongoing Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj.

Devotees offer prayer at a temple on the occasion of 'Maha Shivaratri' festival during the Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj. (Photo | PTI)

By Parvez Sultan
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has advised senior citizens, people with comorbidities, and children below the age of 10 years against participation in the ongoing Kumbh Mela in Haridwar. The authority has urged the pilgrims to register on Uttarakhand government’s portal before their visit and undergo RT-PCR test for Covid on their return from Kumbh Mela. 

Senior government officials said an advisory has been issued for Delhi residents following the request from the Uttarakhand government. The first Shahi Snan (holy bath in Ganga) at the Kumbh Mela was held on March 11. The second Shahi Snan will take place on April 12. The dates for the third and fourth ritual baths are April 14 and April 27 respectively.

“Devotees above 65 years of age, children below 10, and persons with comorbidities, those suffering from cancer and cerebrovascular disorders and pregnant women are advised not to visit the Kumbh Mela. All visitors should mandatorily register on government portal prior to the visit and install and use Aarogya Setu App,” said a government statement. 

As per the advisory, pilgrims going for the mela must produce a medical certificate issued by a competent authority in a prescribed format, which has been made a mandatory requirement for entering the Kumbh Mela site. “All the visitors, pilgrims and devotees are required to mandatorily produce a negative RT-PCR test report in prescribed format. The report should not be older than 72 hours prior to the date of visit,” read the advisory by KS Meena, special CEO, DDMA. 

