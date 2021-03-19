STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Parking norms revised; to be based on size & number of housing units

DDA gives preliminary approval for new rules based on dwelling units instead of built-up area.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has given preliminary approval for ‘dynamic parking norms’ for the city. As per the new norms, instead of built-up area in case of residential projects, parking norms will be based on the number and size of the dwelling units. 

The rules will be put in public domain for 45 days to seek suggestions and objections from the general public. The approval was granted in a meeting held on Thursday chaired by Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal. DDA vice-chairman Anurag Jain and other senior officials were also present.  

In case of government housing, the norms of General Pool Residential Accommodation (GPRA) colonies will be adopted as approved by the Centre. For banquet halls, parking norms are enhanced keeping in view the orders of the National Green Tribunal (NGT).

“The parking norms of Delhi have been rationalised and revised to cater to the current and future requirements. Presently, parking norms in Delhi are based on the designated use premise. It has been observed that the surplus parking from the buildings spills over, encroaches and congests the public spaces. So, to provide a balance of parking provisions in the city, the existing norms for Delhi need to be rationalized,” the DDA official said. 

As per the Master Plan of Delhi (MPD) 2021, parking space for two equivalent car space (ECS) should be within the residential plot measuring 250-300 square metres (sqm) and for one ECS for every 100 sqm built up area in plots exceeding 300 sqm provided that if the permissible coverage and floor area ratio (FAR) is not achieved. In Thursday’s meeting, the authority has also recommended revision of charges for grant of additional FAR to hotels, which are 1.5 times the additional FAR charges for commercial properties.

Affordable rental housing included in Master Plan
To create vibrant, sustainable and inclusive affordable rental housing avenues for urban migrants and urban poor, the DDA has also given nod to  inclusion of the Affordable Rental Housing Complex (ARHC) scheme in the MPD. It provides a maximum overall FAR of 50 per cent over and above the permissible FAR to incentivise the concept of ARHCs in Delhi

