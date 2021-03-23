Earth Hour: BSES requests consumers to switch off lights

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The BSES, the power discom, on Monday urged its 45 lakh consumers to switch-off lights and appliances during the ‘Earth Hour’ which is to be observed on Saturday from 8: 30 pm to 9: 30 pm. Earth Hour is an annual global event that draws attention to sustainability of our planet and hopefully, it will unite people online and put a spotlight on the urgent need to address the issues of ‘nature loss and climate change’, said a spokesperson of BSES.

Showing solidarity with the event, BSES is once again actively and wholeheartedly supporting and promoting the initiative, said the statement issued by the power discom on Monday. “We sincerely appeal to our over 4.5 million consumers and around 18 million residents in our area to make the right choice for the planet and for the future generations that will inherit it.

This Earth Hour, ‘switch-off and speak for nature’. Citizens can help protect the natural world to safeguard our future,” said the BSES official. BSES Rajdhani Power Limited (BRPL) and BSES Yamuna Power Limited (BYPL) will also switch off all non essential lights at their over 400 offices on Saturday for the Earth Hour.

Starting as a symbolic lights out event in Sydney in 2007, Earth Hour is now the world’s largest grassroots movement for the environment. Earth Hour is an annual international event created by the WWF (World Wide Fund for Nature/ World Wildlife Fund), that urges households and businesses across the world to turn off their non-essential lights, electrical appliances for one hour.