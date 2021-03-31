Delhi government discards system of prior appointments for e-rickshaw learner's licence

By PTI

NEW DELHI: People seeking a learner's licence for e-rickshaws can now approach the licensing authority directly, without having to go through the process of taking a prior appointment, the Delhi government said on Wednesday.

The decision is part of the government's efforts to bring changes in the way zonal offices or regional transport offices (RTOs) operate in the city, with "faceless services" being launched for Registration Certificates (RCs) and licence-related activities, which are currently undergoing trials.

"The applicant can directly approach the licensing authority of the concerned zone between 2 PM and 4 PM on every working day after depositing fees through the online software of Sarthi," the city government said in a statement.

"The department and our team of (motor licensing officers) MLOs are putting in their best efforts to monitor any issues that are coming up in real-time and guide applicants on any difficulties they might face in shifting to the new system," it added.

Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot said the aim is to have a seamless system in place which would successfully do away with any waiting time.

According to the statement, the department is planning to scale up the faceless system to 70 essential services in two phases over the next few months.

Additionally, in order to facilitate the process of securing a driving licence for those who find it difficult to take a test on a working day, the government has also given the option of appearing for the test on Sundays, it said.

In its bid to promote electric vehicles under the Delhi EV Policy, 2020, the city government will also be providing a subsidy of Rs 30,000 on the purchase of every e-rickshaw in the state, the statement said.

The government is also planning to provide a five per cent interest subvention on loans through the Delhi Finance Corporation (DFC) on the purchase of every such vehicle, it added.