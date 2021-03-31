STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Delhi government discards system of prior appointments for e-rickshaw learner's licence

Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot said the aim is to have a seamless system in place which would successfully do away with any waiting time.

Published: 31st March 2021 03:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st March 2021 03:14 PM   |  A+A-

Kailash Gahlot

Kailash Gahlot (File | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: People seeking a learner's licence for e-rickshaws can now approach the licensing authority directly, without having to go through the process of taking a prior appointment, the Delhi government said on Wednesday.

The decision is part of the government's efforts to bring changes in the way zonal offices or regional transport offices (RTOs) operate in the city, with "faceless services" being launched for Registration Certificates (RCs) and licence-related activities, which are currently undergoing trials.

"The applicant can directly approach the licensing authority of the concerned zone between 2 PM and 4 PM on every working day after depositing fees through the online software of Sarthi," the city government said in a statement.

"The department and our team of (motor licensing officers) MLOs are putting in their best efforts to monitor any issues that are coming up in real-time and guide applicants on any difficulties they might face in shifting to the new system," it added.

Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot said the aim is to have a seamless system in place which would successfully do away with any waiting time.

According to the statement, the department is planning to scale up the faceless system to 70 essential services in two phases over the next few months.

Additionally, in order to facilitate the process of securing a driving licence for those who find it difficult to take a test on a working day, the government has also given the option of appearing for the test on Sundays, it said.

In its bid to promote electric vehicles under the Delhi EV Policy, 2020, the city government will also be providing a subsidy of Rs 30,000 on the purchase of every e-rickshaw in the state, the statement said.

The government is also planning to provide a five per cent interest subvention on loans through the Delhi Finance Corporation (DFC) on the purchase of every such vehicle, it added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi Government Electric Vehicles Electric Rikshaws Delhi EV Policy
India Matters
Amazon Senior Vice-President (Global) Amit Agarwal. (Photo| Twitter)
ThinkEdu: How Amazon created two lakh jobs during Covid pandemic
Jesuit priest and social activist Stan Swamy. (Photo | PTI)
Bhima Koregaon case: 2500 activists, intellectuals demand immediate bail for Stan Swamy
This Kochi doctor is setting example by cleaning city roads
For representational purposes
Maximum temperatures in Telangana to be 2-3 degrees Celsius above normal

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Women walking with pitchers and containers to collect water in Asurla. (Photo | EPS)
WEF's gender gap index: India slips 28 places, ranks 140 among 156 countries
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari (Photo| PTI)
ThinkEdu Conclave 2021 | EV cost equal to normal car in 2 years, says Union Minister Gadkari
Gallery
The polling for the second phase of the three-phased assembly elections in Assam will take place on Thursday. 39 constituencies out of the remaining 79 are going to polls in the second phase. A total of 345 candidates are in the fray for 39 constituencies. Take a look at how elections take place in Assam. (Photo | Abhisek Saha)
Preparations in full swing as Assam gears up for second phase of Assembly elections
Women, wearing PPE kit, play with dry colours during the Holi festival, as coronavirus cases spike across the country, at Begumbazar in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Holi 2021: Indians revel in festival of colours as coronavirus cases surge
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp