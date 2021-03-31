STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Delhi Metro smart cards can now be recharged through Amazon Pay

After entering their Metro Smart card number, they can choose any amount between Rs 100 to Rs 2000 to recharge their smart cards.

Published: 31st March 2021 07:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st April 2021 07:57 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi Metro resumes services on Red Line in Ghaziabad on Thursday.

Delhi Metro (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:   From now on, you can recharge Delhi Metro smart cards using Amazon Pay. According to a statement issued by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), customers can open the Amazon shopping app and click on the ‘Metro Recharge’ option under Amazon Pay tab to avail the facility. After entering the Metro card number, customers can choose any amount between Rs 100 to Rs 2,000 to ef fect the recharge.

After successful payment, customers need to tap the card at the automatic vending machine (AVM) at any Delhi Metro station and select “Top-UP” to add the balance to their card. The facility was jointly introduced by DMRC’s Managing Director Mangu Singh and Amazon Pay CEO Mahendra Nerurkar through video-conferencing in the presence of other senior officials.

“The initiative is in line with DMRC’s commitment towards supporting the digital drive to promote cashless transactions among the Delhi Metro commuters at a time when social distancing has become a new normal for everyone,” Singh said.

Speaking on the occasion, Nerurkar said, “By enabling our customers to recharge their Delhi Metro cards in a contactless manner, we aim to make their lives more convenient, safe, cashless and secure.” To facilitate easy topup of smart cards and sale of tokens to avoid queues and save time at stations, the DMRC had launched various other initiatives, including option of smart card top-up through TVMs, launch of Metro Combo Cards with banks, Credit/Debit Card transaction facility at stations, netbanking, other UPI and e-wallets, the DMRC stated.

