Delhi police thanks public for decrease in traffic violation incidents on Holi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Strict enforcement of rules, heavy deployment of personnel with radar camera and frequent checking seem to have helped decrease road mishaps and accidents this Holi. Delhi Traffic Police issued 3,446 challans for traffic violations this year after 4,918 in 2020 and 16,556 in 2019.

"Delhi Police takes this opportunity to thank all stakeholders for extending their cooperation and assistance to make the Holi festival celebrated in festive spirits observing COVID-19 appropriate behaviour. Delhi Police always acknowledges people’s cooperation is sine quo non for effective, efficient and result oriented policing in the city," said Delhi Police PRO Chinmoy Biswal.

Due to awareness campaigns and strict presence of police on ground, there was also a major drop in accidents rates. Just two accidents were recorded this year, compared 23 last year and 28 in 2019. Of the 3,446 challans, 1,255 were issued for riding without helmet and 1,800 for dangerous driving. Besides, there were 170 triple riding cases and 100 of drunken driving.

Last year, 964 challan were issued for riding without helmet, 180 for triple riding, 726 for drunken driving, 150 for dangerous driving and 2,898 for other traffic violations. Due to surge in COVID cases, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority banned all public events.