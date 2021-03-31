Republic Day violence: Delhi court adjourns hearing on bail petition of Deep Sidhu

By ANI

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court on Wednesday adjourned the hearing on the bail application filed by the January 26 violence accused Punjabi actor-turned-activist Deep Sidhu after the jurisdictional issue arose. Sidhu, accused of allegedly inciting violence near the Red Fort on the occasion of Republic Day, has moved his bail petition in a Delhi court on Tuesday.

Additional Sessions Judge Deepak Dabas transferred the matter back to District and Sessions Judge (Headquarters) to decide who will hear the matter. Court noted that all the related matters have been heard by another judge.

Meanwhile, the Investigation Officer from the Delhi Police Crime Branch apprised the court that seven co-accused persons have been granted bail by Additional Session Judge Charu Aggarwal. However, the court has also asked the Delhi Police to respond to the bail application filed by Sidhu at the earliest.

Advocate Abhishek Gupta, who appeared for Deep Sidhu, told the court: "This is a media trial going on. Deep Sandhu was at the wrong place at the wrong time. He also submitted that there are other orders by ASJ Charu Aggarwal, giving bails to other co-accused persons, which will prove that Sidhu's role in the entire case was "lesser".

Delhi Police had arrested actor-turned-activist Deep Sidhu for his alleged involvement in January 26 violence in the national capital on February 9th.

The names of Punjabi actor Deep Sidhu and others were included in the FIR registered in connection with the violence at Red Fort in Delhi on January 26, Delhi Police said earlier while adding that Sidhu was involved in the incident. "On January 26 some people hoisted the flag at Red Fort. Some of them have been identified out of which Deep Sidhu is the prime accused," said Delhi Police

On Republic Day, protestors allegedly did not follow the pre-arranged route and broke barricades to enter Delhi, clashed with police and vandalised property in several parts of the national capital during the farmers' tractor rally. They also entered the Red Fort and unfurled their flags from its ramparts.

Farmers have been protesting at the different borders of the national capital since November 26 against the three newly enacted farm laws: Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.