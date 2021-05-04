STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Delhi Police releases seized corona medicines to hospitals, care centres

Out of the total 170 oxygen concentrators seized by the North district police, 60 have been released to AIIMS , 40 to CAPF Hospital and remaining to Covid care centres.

COVID vaccine

Image used for representational purposes (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Delhi Police has released the critical Covid-19 medicines and essential articles including Remdesivir injections, oxygen cylinders and other equipment seized during its crackdown on black marketing and hoarding to hospitals and Covid care centres to help patients.

According to the data shared by the Delhi Police, it has so far released 86 Remdesivir injections to hospitals like Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital, BSA, Deepchand Bandhu Hospital, Park, Kailash, CDMO, Terapanth Chhatarpur, Rohini Covid Care Center and DDMA North.

It has also given 90 Fabipiravir tablets to Deepchand Bandhu Hospital by the order of DC (North), said Delhi Police PRO DCP Chinmoy Biswal, adding that around 100 more Remdesivir injections are under process of release awaiting orders from concerned authorities. 

It has released 70 oxygen cylinders to institutions that include the official in charge of DDMA West district, CDMO Terapanth Ansari Hospital, World Brain Centre Hospital, Aarya Hospital, Bhagat Chandra Hospital in South-West district. 140 freshly seized oxygen cylinders are in the process of release, said police. Out of the total 170 oxygen concentrators seized by the North district police, 60 have been released to AIIMS , 40 to CAPF Hospital and remaining to Covid care centres.

While over 100 concentrators seized by Outer North district and others are in the process of release. It has released 66 oxygen flow meters, 24 oxygen regulators and 63 pulse oximeters. 18 oxygen pumps and 28 oxygen flow meters are in the pipeline for release.  Delhi Police further said around 190 Remdesivir seized by various police teams were found fake. 

