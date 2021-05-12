‘Stay home, We are here for you’

Rajkumari Sharma Tankha By

Express News Service

This International Nurses Day, we speak with nursing staff across Delhi-NCR hospitals to find out how challenging it has been for them to manage patients and their personal lives since the onset of Covid-19 and in this ongoing second wave:

Fenny Alexander, Head of Nursing, Madhukar Rainbow Children Hospital, Malviya Nagar, New Delhi

In the pandemic, our job is becoming more challenging as we have to take the infected and take care of ourselves too. We are working with the full capacity and now putting extra efforts to serve the patient with the best medical care. We are not able to see our family much. Once we are home, we are scared of our family’s health as well, as we don’t want them to get infected because of us. But we put our professional

duty forward. I am so proud of being one of them and will continue to serve with my utmost vigour.

Katherine Jacobs, Chief Nursing Officer, Paras Hospital, Gurugram

The lives of the whole medical fraternity changed after Covid, particularly after the second wave. Last year, we learnt everything about the virus while being on the job. This time, the symptoms have changed and we are facing even more problems than ever. We see people suffering and seeking bed, oxygen, equipment, ventilators, etc., and at such times, we feel helpless. We have been working long hours for over 18 months now, and sometimes do not get to go home and meet our families. But we are determined to fight this virus. The second wave has made us stronger and more determined to fulfil our duties. I am proud of my entire nursing team.

Vineetha K. Madhavan, Nursing Head, Apollo Spectra Nehru Enclave, New Delhi

As a nurse, I have devoted my life to the welfare of others. The current situation is challenging, both mentally and physically. The human dimension of care is always important, but in this pandemic where isolation is necessary it has become extraordinarily cautious. Wearing the PPE gear is definitely challenging. The undressing phase is very delicate — you are terrified of not doing it in the right order, worried that you might have mistakenly touched some part of your body, or brought home the ‘contagion’. After all the stress from the hospital, the fear never really ends; it haunts us to our homes.

We have to take all the precautions to protect our family. I have two children below the age of 10 and an elderly mother, so I have to be very careful. But they understand me and my job very well.As a Nursing Head, I had to rethink the structure of everyone’s working day. I planned more breaks during the service shift for both psychological and physical recovery of each member. Many young nurses live away from their families, and I have to keep their morale up by providing guidance and support. There are times when I have to prioritise my patients over my family and treat them with the available resources. They are also like my family whom I have to look after with utmost precautions.

Pradeep Ganesan, Nursing Officer, Emergency Department, Fortis Memorial Research Institute, Gurugram

It has been a professionally and emotionally draining period. Ensuring that all patients are cared for has been a daily routine. Though healthcare professionals are fighting this virus, it has taken a toll on us too.

Priya, Nursing Supervisor, Heart Command Center 1, Fortis Escorts Heart Institute, Delhi

Last year, when the pandemic hit India, everyone was wary of us. They thought that because we were working with Covid patients, we were carriers of the virus. We faced a lot of problems. However, we continued to do our duty relentlessly. We wear our PPE kits, take all the necessary precautions, and do our duty. The PPE kits are uncomfortable, we cannot go to the bathroom or even drink water. However, our patients need us, and we are their only source of comfort. Our duty is to them and that is why we do what we do. We are very proud of our efforts in helping the country tackle the pandemic and will continue to work with resilience.

Jincy Sara Jacob, Nursing Superintendent, Ujala Cygnus Group of Hospitals, New Delhi

Staying away from loved ones, sleeping on a sofa or in a separate room at home, not hugging and kissing your own children, are sacrifices nurses and other frontline workers are making every

day for Covid-19 patients that people often fail to acknowledge. Initially, it was a little scary, but later we realised that it was the call of the duty. We urge everyone to stay strong and be strict in terms of their quarantine. Stay home. We are here for you.

Nancy Dalal, Staff Nurse in Emergency Department, Fortis Memorial Research Institute Gurugram

My family was very worried. They did not want me to work in the second wave. But I couldn’t sit at home doing nothing. This is a war and I am a frontline worker, and I need to be in hospital taking care of the patients. When I explained this to my family, they understood. Every day, I ensure that my patients keep getting better. It is a really tough time for the entire country, but we will get through this. The healthcare staff is working day in and day out to ensure that this war is won and I am very proud to be a part of it.

Lovelen Sunil, Chief of Nursing Services, Columbia Asia Hospital, Palam Vihar, Gurugram

Many don’t follow the basics of Covid-appropriate behaviour, and risk theirs and their families’ life, and so I have to educate them about that. I have been working day in and day out, for more than a year now. Since the family members are not allowed in Covid wards, we have become our patients’ extended family. Along with medical attention, we give them the courage and hope to fight the disease.

Many recovered patients call and message us even after getting discharged. A bond of trust and care has been developed with the patients like never before. Protecting my family has been the biggest challenge for me. They are very supportive, but I have not been able to take responsibility of my family ever since the pandemic began. They are managing the household chores on their own without any outside help.