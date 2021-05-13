STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
NSUI files missing plaint against Amit Shah

The student leader on Wednesday filed the report at Parliament Street police station alleging that the minister has “disappeared amid the pandemic and the citizens are in a crisis”.

Published: 13th May 2021 07:52 AM

Union Home Minister Amit Shah interacts with the media on the eve of 4th phase of State Assembly polls, in Kolkata, Friday.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah. (File Photo | PTI)

By Gayathri Mani
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Delhi Police on Wednesday visited the National Students’ Union of India office on a complaint filed by NSUI national general secretary Nagesh Kariyappa that ‘Union Home Minister Amit Shah is missing. The student leader on Wednesday filed the report at Parliament Street police station alleging that the minister has “disappeared amid the pandemic and the citizens are in a crisis”.

Kariyappa said that politicians were supposed to serve the nation and not run away from a crisis situation. “When the country is suffering from a deadly pandemic and the citizens are in a crisis, it is the duty of the politicians to be accountable for the whole country,” said the complaint. Party’s national secretary and in-charge of media and communications Lokesh Chugh said: “Until 2013, politicians were responsible towards the citizens, but things changed completely after the BJP came to power in 2014.

Now, the second most powerful and responsible person in command is missing amid the pandemic.” Meanwhile, Nagesh Kariyappa, asked: “Amit Shah is the home minister of the country or of only the BJP?” Kariyappa alleged the current government has failed and so, the NSUI filed a ‘missing complaint.’ “We are waiting for the government to present us with the answers,” he said.

When asked about the police team’s visit, the NSUI said they came to enquire about Chugh and Kariyappa about the complaint. However, the Delhi Police said the NSUI leaders had themselves called the police. “They had called the Police Control Room that the minister is missing. The police then went to the NSUI office to look into the matter,” said a senior police officer. “This is a mischievous act and the police will not act on such a complaint,” said another officer.

We are waiting for govt to answer people: NSUI
The current government has failed to contaain the pandemic and as a result the NSUI has filed a missing person complaint against the Home Minister, and is waiting for the government to answer to its people, Kariyappa told the media.

