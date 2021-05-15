STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Delhi Cabinet nod to Rs 5,000 for auto, taxi drivers

Delhi Cabinet on Friday approved the scheme to provide a financial assistance of Rs 5,000 to auto and taxi drivers in the national capital in view of Covid-19 pandemic.

A health worker wearing a PPE kit sanitizes auto-rickshaws, during the ongoing Covid-19 lockdown, in New Delhi (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Delhi Cabinet on Friday approved the scheme to provide a financial assistance of Rs 5,000 to auto and taxi drivers in the national capital in view of Covid-19 pandemic. The one-time financial help will be given to the persons holding Public Service Badge and valid driving licence of para-transit vehicles (i.e. autorickshaws, taxis, Gramin Sewa, Phatphat Sewa, Maxi Cab, Eco-Friendly Sewa, e-Rickshaws and School Cabs, etc).

In 2020, the AAP government had released `78 crore as financial assistance to more than 1.56 auto-taxi drivers. The beneficiaries of the last year scheme need not to re-apply as their account will be credited directly into their Aadhar linked bank accounts. 

Delhi currently has over 2.80 lakh PSV badge holders and 1.90 lakh permit holders who are eligible for the scheme. The transport department has already made necessary budgetary provisions for the same, said officials.“Delhi has been fighting this deadly second wave and the government is doing everything it can to ensure the implications of a lockdown, especially among the daily wage labourers, including auto/ taxi drivers, are kept to a minimum.

Transport, especially autos, are the lifeline of Delhi, and I request everyone who is eligible to avail of this assistance if you haven’t already, everyone who knows an eligible para transit driver to help them apply and reach out to us for any assistance,” Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot said.

Comments

