STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Delhi airport to suspend operations at T2 terminal from midnight

From Monday midnight, all flights will be handled at the T3 terminal only as the number of flights have reduced significantly due to the second wave of the COVID-19, the airport authorities stated.

Published: 17th May 2021 10:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th May 2021 10:53 AM   |  A+A-

all flights will be handled at the T3 terminal only

All flights will be handled at the T3 terminal only. (File Photo)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi international airport will shut down its T2 terminal from Monday midnight as the number of flights have reduced significantly due to the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, sources said.

From Monday midnight, all flights will be handled at the T3 terminal only, they stated.

Currently, the Delhi airport is handling around 325 flights per day, they mentioned.

Before the pandemic, it used to handle around 1,500 flights per day.

ALSO READ | Except Delhi, lockdown didn’t give quick results

The sources said average passenger traffic at the Delhi airport was around 1.15 lakh per day in February, which has reduced to around 30,000 per day right now due to the second wave.

The Delhi airport's decision has come at a time when India and its aviation sector has been badly hit by the second wave.

During the last few weeks, the number of daily domestic air passengers in India have come down from more than 2.2 lakh to around 75,000 right now, according to the Civil Aviation Ministry's data.

Similarly, international air traffic has also been affected by the second wave of the pandemic.

India's COVID-19 tally mounted to 2,49,65,463 on Monday with 2,81,386 fresh COVID-19 cases, the lowest in 27 days, while the death toll climbed to 2,74,390 with 4,106 fatalities, according to Union Health Ministry data.

The number of active cases stands at 35,16,997, accounting for 14.09 per cent of the total infections.

The national recovery rate has improved to 84.81 per cent, the data updated at 8 am showed.

ALSO WATCH:

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi T2 Airport COVID 19 coronavirus second wave
India Matters
Global pharma major Pfizer (Photo | AP)
Pfizer, Moderna vaccines effective against COVID variants found in India: Study
A recovered COVID-19 patient donating plasma. (File Photo)
Centre drops plasma therapy as suggested treatment for Covid in India
The ‘Cov-Tech Ventilation System’ can be fastened over the waist just like a simple belt over which the traditional PPE is worn. (Photo | Special arrangement)
Soon, ventilated PPE kits to provide relief to healthworkers
For representational purposes. (File photo)
WhatsApp to delete accounts that don’t accept new policy 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The recent view on discontinuing the use of plasma therapy comes a day after a meeting of ICMR-National Task Force for COVID-19. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
'Irrational and non-scientific': Centre drops plasma therapy as treatment for COVID 19 in IndiaPlas
Fishermen pull their boat ashore to a safe place during the formation of cyclone Tauktae, at Bandra in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Tauktae leaves trail of destruction in Gujarat, heavy winds and rainfall continue
Gallery
A barge with 273 personnel onboard has gone adrift off the Mumbai coast in cyclonic storm. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Tauktae batters Maharashtra; Navy pressed into action, Mumbai airport closed as nature reveals the ugly face 
HBO Max announced that the long-awaited unscripted special titled 'Friends: The Reunion' is set to air on the streaming service on May 27. Check out the list of guest stars who will be taking part in this epic reunion.
Friends Reunion: David Beckham to Kit Harington, check out the entire list of guest stars
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp