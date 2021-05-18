STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Jammu and Kashmir man tasked with killing temple priest arrested: Delhi Police

Police recovered a pistol and live ammunition as well as saffron clothes, chandan tika, kalawa and mala from him.

Published: 18th May 2021 08:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th May 2021 08:12 AM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police on Monday claimed to have arrested a man who was allegedly contracted for killing Dasna Devi temple’s head priest Swami Yati Narsinghanand terror group Jaise-e-Mohammad (JeM). 24-year-old John Mohammad Dar alias Jehangir, a resident of Pulawa district in Kashmir, was apprehended from a hotel in Paharganj.

Police recovered a pistol and live ammunition as well as saffron clothes, chandan tika, kalawa and mala from him. These clothes were allegedly to be used as a cover to gain entry into the temple situated in Ghaziabad.

The Delhi Police had registered an FIR in April against Narsinghanand for allegedly hurting the sentiments of a community on a complaint from AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan.

The preliminary interrogation has revealed that Dar, who is a carpenter by profession, had met a man named Abid in December last year who had informed him that he was from Pakistan and associated with Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), police said.

They became friends and Abid motivated Dar to work for him. According to the police, Abid assigned him with the task to assassinate Swami Narsinghanand.

He also showed Dar a video of the religious leader.Abid trained Dar on how to use small arms like pistol. He also promised Dar that he would be paid a substantial amount for carrying out the action. He then told the accused that someone named Umar will receive him in Delhi.

On 23rd April accused left for Delhi was in touch with Umar through Telegram. Umar was to arrange his recce and stay in Delhi and also to provide access to Narsinghanand. It was Umar who shifted him to a hotel in Pahargandj. Later, he and Umar received the arms from another person near his hotel, police said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi Police Jammu and Kashmir Delhi crime Delhi murder
India Matters
Global pharma major Pfizer (Photo | AP)
Pfizer, Moderna vaccines effective against COVID variants found in India: Study
A recovered COVID-19 patient donating plasma. (File Photo)
Centre drops plasma therapy as suggested treatment for Covid in India
The ‘Cov-Tech Ventilation System’ can be fastened over the waist just like a simple belt over which the traditional PPE is worn. (Photo | Special arrangement)
Soon, ventilated PPE kits to provide relief to healthworkers
For representational purposes. (File photo)
WhatsApp to delete accounts that don’t accept new policy 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The recent view on discontinuing the use of plasma therapy comes a day after a meeting of ICMR-National Task Force for COVID-19. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
'Irrational and non-scientific': Centre drops plasma therapy as treatment for COVID 19 in IndiaPlas
Fishermen pull their boat ashore to a safe place during the formation of cyclone Tauktae, at Bandra in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Tauktae leaves trail of destruction in Gujarat, heavy winds and rainfall continue
Gallery
A barge with 273 personnel onboard has gone adrift off the Mumbai coast in cyclonic storm. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Tauktae batters Maharashtra; Navy pressed into action, Mumbai airport closed as nature reveals the ugly face 
HBO Max announced that the long-awaited unscripted special titled 'Friends: The Reunion' is set to air on the streaming service on May 27. Check out the list of guest stars who will be taking part in this epic reunion.
Friends Reunion: David Beckham to Kit Harington, check out the entire list of guest stars
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp