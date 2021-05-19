Power boost to COVID care centres in Delhi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: One of the power distribution companies in the national capital BSES Yamuna Power Limited (BYPL) has used trenchless technology to ensure power supply to two 500-bed Covid ICU facilities set up in Northeast and Central Delhi. The extensive infrastructure was created within two weeks.

The two power facilities were built on empty grounds near Guru Tegh Bahadur (GTB) and Lok Nayak hospitals within a fortnight.

BYPL was tasked with readying the power infrastructure on a war-footing and we did it in a record time of seven, said a spokesperson of the BYPL.

“The discom laid nearly seven km of underground cables using trenchless technology. The anticipated power demand at each of the facilities can go up to 5 MW and accordingly, at each of the two sites, four distribution transformers, each having an installed capacity of 1.6 MVA, totalling 6.4 MVA was set up,” he said.

Around 280 discom officials and workers toiled round-the-clock under direct supervision and in close coordination with the government and other departments, said the official.

While the facility near the Ramlila Ground in Central Delhi is getting electricity from the Kamla Market and Minto Road grids, the facility in East Delhi is being supplied electricity from the Nand Nagri and Dilshad Garden grids. To ensure uninterrupted power-supply, backup provisions have also been established.

“The network at the two large centres conforms to the best international standards. Moreover to prevent faults, distribution infrastructure is also being scanned using hot-spot technology and load balancing undertaken. Additionally, Quick Response Teams (QRT) have been stationed in the vicinity of the two facilities to take care of any contingency. Moreover, the underground cables will be monitored extensively to ensure that they are not inadvertently cut by any civic agency while undertaking any excavation work,” said the official.

Last year, BSES had set up a 23 MW power infrastructure at the world’s largest 10,000 bed Covid Care Centre at the Radha Soami Satsang Beas in a record time of 15 days.