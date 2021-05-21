STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
All Delhi hospitals should set up own oxygen plants: High Court

The court asked the DDA and municipal corporations to consider the issue of altering the land-use pattern for the hospitals for the purpose of setting up oxygen plants.

Published: 21st May 2021 07:45 AM

Delhi high court, Delhi HC

Delhi High Court (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Asking the hospitals to learn from the previous instances during the Covid-19 pandemic, the Delhi High Court on Thursday said that all the hospitals and nursing homes in the national capital should set up their own plants to meet their oxygen requirements.

A Division Bench of Justices Vipin Sanghi and Jasmeet Singh opined that the acute shortage of oxygen faced by hospitals in the national capital amid COVID-19 surge has taught everyone a bitter lesson.

“The bitter experience that everyone in NCT of Delhi has had with acute shortage of medical oxygen has certainly left a lesson to be learnt, particularly by the hospitals,” the bench said.

The court stated that while large hospitals having 100 beds and more should set up oxygen plants producing at least 2 times their requirements, hospitals and nursing homes having 50-100 beds should set up an oxygen plant to meet their normal requirements.

“We are of the view the large hospitals and nursing homes having more than 100 beds should install PSA plants having twice the capacity of normal requirements. Smaller nursing homes and hospitals having at least 50 beds and not more than 100 beds should install PSA plants/refilling to meet their normal requirements,” the court added while stressing that such installation would go a long way in reducing dependence on outside sources in times of crisis.

The court also asked the DDA and municipal corporations to consider the issue of altering the land-use pattern for the hospitals for the purpose of setting up oxygen plants.

TAGS
Delhi High Court Delhi HC COVID 19 COVID 19 pandemic Coronavirus Coronavirus Outbreak Coronavirus pandemic coronavirus updates coronavirus latest updates
Comments

