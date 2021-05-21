STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

COVID: Delhi tech students develop Telegram bot to notify available slots to get vaccine

Paras Mehan, a third year student of Computer Science Engineering (CSE), who is one of the developers, claimed that the bot has a user-friendly interface and is quite simple to operate.

Published: 21st May 2021 07:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st May 2021 07:57 PM   |  A+A-

A health worker administers a dose of COVID-19 vaccine to a woman at a drive-through vaccination camp at a mall in Noida, Thursday,

A health worker administers a dose of COVID-19 vaccine to a woman at a drive-through vaccination camp at a mall in Noida, Thursday. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Two engineering students here have developed an application that sends a notification to the user about slots available on the CoWIN portal for coronavirus vaccination.

The Telegram bot -- "CoWIN alerts" -- developed by students of Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) in Delhi was launched in May and has amassed more than 40,000 users since.

Paras Mehan, a third year student of Computer Science Engineering (CSE), who is one of the developers, claimed that the bot has a user-friendly interface and is quite simple to operate.

"The person who wants to book a slot has to provide their district name or pincode and their age group -- 18-44 years or 45 years and above.

The bot currently provides information for 5,002 pincodes and 594 districts," he said.

"The bot then updates the person via notification once the slot is made available on the CoWIN portal. The message has information on which centre has the available slots, the number of slots available, and the date of availability," he added.

India opened registrations for its vaccination program for adults between 18 to 44 years of age on April 28.

Unlike for adults above the age of 45 years, walk-in vaccination was not allowed.

"The people who wanted to get vaccinated needed to book their slot on the CoWIN portal in advance. However, the portal ran into several technical difficulties. The slots often opened without intimation and people had to keep refreshing the website for updates, which was quite bothersome," said Rohan Rajpal, a fourth year CSE student.

"As soon as the registrations for all adults opened up, authorities also opened up the CoWIN Application Programming Interface (API) to all developers. This is by far the most impactful project we have ever worked on. We are taking user feedback into consideration and improving it every single day. It would encourage more people to get vaccinated and hopefully help us tighten the leash on the spread of coronavirus," he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
CoWIN alerts CoWIN portal coronavirus vaccination Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology Fighting COVID
India Matters
Dr AK Banerji who served at AIIMS' neurosurgery department for 30 years, said that the drug was reasonably effective on cancer.
'DRDO's drug was effective on brain cancer patients, can't say about Covid-19'
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations/Soumya Sinha)
Covid culpability: A conspiracy of silence
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Credit card, passport details of 45 lakh flyers leaked in massive Air India data breach
(Representational Image)
Funds for start-ups offering indigenous solutions to Covid crisis 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chief Minister MK Stalin seen arriving at the Secretariat for Cabinet meeting in this file photo. (EPS | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
CM MK Stalin announces extension of full lockdown for another week in TN from May 24
Palestinian municipal workers clean the streets following a cease-fire reached after an 11-day war between Gaza's Hamas rulers and Israel. (Photo | AP)
Explained: How Israel and Hamas finally agreed to cease fire to end bloody 11-day war
Gallery
Cristiano Ronaldo wins this round. Lionel Messi took 188 games to reach 100 goals for Barcelona since he debuted at a very young age among many stalwarts at the Catalan club and never left. Cristiano Ronaldo's tally of reaching the 100-goal milestone from just 105 games for the Los Blancos tops the chart to date and the Portugal great once again broke into the top-10 by taking just 131 games to reach the three-figure mark for Juventus. Here are the 10 players who currently holds the record of scoring 100 goals for a club. (Photos | AP)
Top 10 fastest players to reach 100 goals at a club: Leo Messi misses out as Cristiano Ronaldo makes it twice | Cavani, Lewandowski, Mbappe among others
HOW IS WHITE FUNGUS DIFFERENT FROM BLACK FUNGUS? While the Black fungus is called the Mucormycosis, White fungus is also known as candidiasis. Steroid treatment can cause white fungal infection in Covid patients while unsterile use of oxygen cylinders can
White Fungus outbreak updates: What we know so far about the infection 'deadlier' than Black Fungus
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp