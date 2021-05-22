Experts share a few suggestions to reduce Covid-19 pandemic paranoia

Rajkumari Sharma Tankha By

Express News Service

With the second Covid-19 wave having hit us bad, and the fear of a third one looming large, there is a visible paranoia in the air, with everyone trying to find ways and means of coping up with the trauma. A few experts talk about how to circumvent this stress of what the future holds.

Dr Pulkit Sharma, Clinical Psychologist

It is crucial to alleviate your paranoia and anxiety by reminding yourself that around 98 per cent recover from Covid. For most people, it is similar to any other viral infection. The important thing is to take all the necessary precautions. However, social distancing and staying home bound is affecting a lot of people emotionally. We cannot change this reality, we can find ways to adapt to it. Think of ways in which you can make this gloomy phase productive and meaningful. Learn a new skill, pursue an old hobby or do things that you wanted to do but never had time for. Focus on taking care of your body through regular exercise, eating healthy and getting adequate sleep.

Dr Preeti Singh, Sr Cons, Clinical Psychology and Psychotherapy, Paras Hospital

We need to restore our life and our routine that may seem difficult to get back to after the trauma, but we need to start the journey of flourish. There is hope with the vaccines coming in, but how long will it take to get us there will depend on what we choose to do and focus on. This would include taking leave from social media, spending some time daily in self-care, and recognising the good happening to you or by you every day. Do gratitude expressing exercise with your family once a week. If you are feeling low, pick some little task at home like doing dishes, or dusting or folding clothes or some repair work that will give you a sense of accomplishment. A 10-minute jog or a few minutes of deep breathing or meditation, watering your plants or feeding stray animals are all great activities to indulge in. Try something new, acquire a new skill, or polish the older ones.

Dr Jyoti Kapoor, Senior Psychiatrist & Founder, Manasthali

Our collective consciousness is in overdrive, trying to follow the news, repeatedly focusing on statistics and situations that can make us get the disease or our society to parish. We need to tell our brain to calm down, that the threat cannot be managed just by thinking about it all the time. We need to tell ourselves that the health service network is working efficiently. We need to conserve our energy, improve our immunity by taking care of our physical and mental health, and continue to take precautions while focusing on other important aspects of our well-being. To get out of this thinking trap, be aware that we are trapping ourselves and can only pull ourselves out of it by doing things we can do and enjoy the good we have in our lives.

Prakriti Poddar, Managing Trustee, Poddar Foundation

Global catastrophic events like the Covid-19 pandemic can cause a lot of stress and trauma.

However, there are practical steps we can take to help us adapt and improve our mental health. First, we must reflect on what we have experienced and take time to sort through these thoughts. This lays the foundation for healing. Instead of comparing our experience to others, we should show ourselves compassion and connect with near, dear ones for emotional support. Take care of your body through regular exercise, proper balanced diet and meditation; this can go a long way in trauma healing.

Dr Amoolya Seth, Psychiatrist, Columbia Asia Hospital, Ghaziabad

Stress and trauma related to work in a confined environment is getting aggravated with news of the demise of family members and friends pouring in from all sides. In such a situation, it is important to understand that it is not only you who is affected. Understand that it is a global phenomenon. To cope with it, engage in things that bring positivity to you and have heart-to-heart conversations with people who are close to you. Try to recognise your problems and seek help to resolve them.